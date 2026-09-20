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Conservation-Minded Photography Book Showcases the Extraordinary Beauty of Endangered Wildlife

By Sage Helene on September 20, 2026
Elephant, photograph by Björn Persson.

© The Earth We Share: Extraordinary Photography of Our Vanishing Species by Björn Persson, Rizzoli, 2026; images © Björn Persson.

Wildlife photographer Björn Persson wants us to look more closely at the animals with whom we share the planet. His new book, aptly titled The Earth We Share: Extraordinary Photography of Our Vanishing Species, brings together powerful portraits of endangered wildlife from across the globe.

Persson gives his subjects a striking sense of presence rather than treating wildlife as a distant spectacle. Many animals meet the camera with an unwavering gaze–often looking directly at the camera. Others turn toward their surroundings, alert to movement beyond the frame.

The book focuses on species facing mounting threats from poaching, habitat loss, and the climate crisis. Persson uses photography as a means of conservation. By presenting these animals as sentient beings rather than symbols of the wild, he hopes to encourage a deeper sense of responsibility toward their survival.

Persson travels across the world, from the African savanna to the wide-open plains of the American West and the icy reaches of Antarctica. His photographs reveal animals in moments of both quiet connection and extreme power. Zebras stand shoulder to shoulder at a watering hole. An elephant stalks toward the camera head-on, its magnificent trunk in full view. Cheetahs gather on a rocky rise as the sun hovers on the horizon.

The Earth We Share also includes the words of renowned conservationist Jane Goodall, who wrote the book’s preface shortly before her death in 2025. Ellen DeGeneres contributes the foreword. Their involvement reinforces the book’s central message: admiration for wildlife should lead to action.

Published by Rizzoli, the 208-page hardcover features dozens of Persson’s photographs. The Earth We Share is now available on Bookshop.org.

Wildlife photographer Björn Persson explores the world’s endangered species in his new book, The Earth We Share: Extraordinary Photography of Our Vanishing Species.

Family of cheetahs in the sun, photograph by Björn Persson.

© The Earth We Share: Extraordinary Photography of Our Vanishing Species by Björn Persson, Rizzoli, 2026; images © Björn Persson.

Stretch of sand in savanna desert, photograph by Björn Persson.

© The Earth We Share: Extraordinary Photography of Our Vanishing Species by Björn Persson, Rizzoli, 2026; images © Björn Persson.

Published by Rizzoli, the 208-page hardcover travels across Africa, Antarctica, and other regions to document endangered animals.

Landscape of Antarctic, photograph by Björn Persson.

© The Earth We Share: Extraordinary Photography of Our Vanishing Species by Björn Persson, Rizzoli, 2026; images © Björn Persson.

Polar Bear standing on glacier in Antarctica, photograph by Björn Persson.

© The Earth We Share: Extraordinary Photography of Our Vanishing Species by Björn Persson, Rizzoli, 2026; images © Björn Persson.

The Earth We Share uses vivid wildlife photography to spotlight species threatened by habitat loss, poaching, and climate change.

Group of zebras at watering hole, photograph by Björn Persson.

© The Earth We Share: Extraordinary Photography of Our Vanishing Species by Björn Persson, Rizzoli, 2026; images © Björn Persson.

Cover of Björn Persson's newest book, The Earth We Share

© The Earth We Share: Extraordinary Photography of Our Vanishing Species by Björn Persson, Rizzoli, 2026; images © Björn Persson.

Björn Persson: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rizzoli. 

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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