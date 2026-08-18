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Divers Discover 2,100-Year-Old Roman Shipwreck With 500 Ancient Wine Jars Inside

By Emma Taggart on August 18, 2026
Roman shipwreck with 500 amphorae found off coast of Sicily

Photo: wrangel/Depositphotos

Experts estimate that there are around 3 million undiscovered shipwrecks lying on ocean floors around the world. Each one is like a time capsule, offering clues about the people who came before us and the often-treacherous journeys they made across the seas.

One fascinating discovery was recently made by fishers off the coast of Sicily, around 3 miles from Mazara del Vallo. They tipped off Italy’s Carabinieri cultural heritage protection divers who then investigated a 2,100-year-old Roman shipwreck 150 feet below sea level. They discovered that it was carrying around 500 clay vessels, most of which are known as Dressel 1A amphorae. With their narrow necks and distinctive two handles, the ancient jars are believed to have once carried ancient Roman wine, oil, honey, and other goods.

The discovery helps us understand more about the history of the busy trade routes that once crossed the Mediterranean, connecting different cultures and helping make the region a “crossroads of civilizations.” Italy’s Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli called the wreck “one of the most important underwater archaeological discoveries of recent years.” The divers believe the ship sank sometime between the 2nd and 1st centuries BCE, during the Roman Republic.

Divers Giacomo De Mola and Igor Bisulli shared footage of the discovery on Instagram and described the exciting moment. “Visibility wasn’t the best,” De Mola shared (translated from Italian). “I got closer. And my heart stopped. Below me was a vast expanse of amphorae.” He adds, “This is, without a doubt, the most incredible discovery of my life. It’s hard to describe what it feels like to be among the first humans, in nearly 20 centuries, to see that place again.”

Over the coming months, archaeologists plan to return to the site to document and study the wreckage in greater detail. They hope to pinpoint exactly when the ship sank, where its cargo came from, and where it was heading.

A 2,100-year-old Roman shipwreck carrying around 500 clay vessels known as amphorae has been discovered 3 miles off the coast of Mazara del Vallo in Sicily.

 

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Sources: Roman shipwreck discovered off the coast of Sicily, Italy laden with ancient jars believed to be more than 2,000 years old; How many shipwrecks are there in the world's oceans?

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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