Home / Archeology

2,000-Year-Old Headless Athena Statue Made of Marble Unearthed in Modern-Day Turkey

By Linnea Pejcha on June 12, 2026

A glimpse into the past is always remarkable, but especially when that past stretches back to the days of Ancient Rome. A new discovery in modern-day Turkey does exactly that. A 2-meter-tall (6.6-foot-tall) statue of Athena carved from white marble has been unearthed at the archaeological site of Laodiceia. The statue was found facedown amid debris and is almost completely intact, with only its head missing.

On Athena's chest is an aegis, an ancient protective breastplate, featuring an intricate carving of Medusa’s head surrounded by intertwining snakes. Standing atop a circular base, the goddess is depicted wearing a sleeveless peplos, a garment commonly worn by women during the Archaic and Classical periods. A cloak drapes across her shoulders and down her back. Despite its age, the statue preserves an extraordinary level of detail, with folds of fabric rendered so skillfully that one could easily mistake it for being made of actual cloth.

Archaeologists believe the sculpture dates to the reign of Emperor Augustus, who ruled from 27 BCE to 14 CE. Discoveries of this scale and likeness are rare, making the find a momentous achievement for both researchers and Turkey's “Heritage for the Future” initiative.

Launched to expand archaeological excavations and restore historical sites throughout the country, the program currently supports work at more than 250 locations across Turkey, which they continue to expand. The discovery of Athena at Laodiceia highlights the initiative's success and emphasizes the importance of the site as a source of insight into the Roman world.

As excavations continue, archaeologists hope the artifacts uncovered at Laodiceia will expand our knowledge of the Roman period, including more about daily life, religious practices, and artistic traditions of people during that time.

A 6-foot-tall statue of Athena carved from white marble has been discovered at the archaeological site of Laodiceia in western Turkey.

As excavations continue, archaeologists hope the artifacts uncovered will expand our knowledge of the Roman period.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by This is Ancient (@thisisancient)

Source: Türkiye’s ‘Heritage for the Future’ project reshapes national archaeology

Related Articles:

Body Parts Emerge From the Walls of This Surreal Art Bar in Rome

Nearly Life-Sized Relief Sculptures in Exceptional Condition Discovered in Pompeii

Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Statues Finally Restored After Surviving an Earthquake 2,000 Years Ago

Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

LEGO Officially Announces a 12,000-Piece Sagrada Família Set, Its Largest Ever
800-Year-Old Notebook Found in Shockingly Good Condition in a Medieval Toilet
Surveying the Stone Age, a Period That Covers 98% of Human History
“Trey” the Triceratops Skeleton Sells for $5.5 Million, Setting an Online Auction Record
Archaeologists Discover 43,000 Ancient Egyptian “To-Do” Lists Offering a Rare Glimpse of Daily Life
Eye-Opening Pompeii Exhibition Reveals Victims Frozen in Final Moments After Eruption

More on My Modern Met

Archaeologists Discover 15,000-Year-Old Clay Jewelry With Children’s Fingerprints on Them
Coin Used for Bus Fare Turns Out To Be 2,000-Year-Old Carthaginian Artifact
40,000-Year-Old Symbols Carved in Bone May Reveal the Origins of Written Language
700-Year-Old Shipwreck Reveals a Trove of Ceramics Challenging History Itself
How a Lost Hammer Led to the Discovery of Britain’s Greatest Roman Treasure
1,400-Year-Old Zapotec Tomb Discovery Is Mexico’s Biggest Archaeological Find of the Decade

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.