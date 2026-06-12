2,000-Year-Old Headless Athena Statue Made of Marble Unearthed in Modern-Day Turkey

A glimpse into the past is always remarkable, but especially when that past stretches back to the days of Ancient Rome. A new discovery in modern-day Turkey does exactly that. A 2-meter-tall (6.6-foot-tall) statue of Athena carved from white marble has been unearthed at the archaeological site of Laodiceia. The statue was found facedown amid debris and is almost completely intact, with only its head missing.

On Athena's chest is an aegis, an ancient protective breastplate, featuring an intricate carving of Medusa’s head surrounded by intertwining snakes. Standing atop a circular base, the goddess is depicted wearing a sleeveless peplos, a garment commonly worn by women during the Archaic and Classical periods. A cloak drapes across her shoulders and down her back. Despite its age, the statue preserves an extraordinary level of detail, with folds of fabric rendered so skillfully that one could easily mistake it for being made of actual cloth.

Archaeologists believe the sculpture dates to the reign of Emperor Augustus, who ruled from 27 BCE to 14 CE. Discoveries of this scale and likeness are rare, making the find a momentous achievement for both researchers and Turkey's “Heritage for the Future” initiative.

Launched to expand archaeological excavations and restore historical sites throughout the country, the program currently supports work at more than 250 locations across Turkey, which they continue to expand. The discovery of Athena at Laodiceia highlights the initiative's success and emphasizes the importance of the site as a source of insight into the Roman world.

As excavations continue, archaeologists hope the artifacts uncovered at Laodiceia will expand our knowledge of the Roman period, including more about daily life, religious practices, and artistic traditions of people during that time.

A 6-foot-tall statue of Athena carved from white marble has been discovered at the archaeological site of Laodiceia in western Turkey.

Announced today: Archaeologists have discovered a giant marble Athena statue in ancient Laodicea, Türkiye. The nearly 2,000-year-old statue was uncovered in the West Theater’s stage building in Denizli. Though headless, the figure still bears Athena’s unmistakable symbol: the… pic.twitter.com/rJ7Dzz31sQ — Architecture Hub (@archpng) April 24, 2026

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, ministro turco de Cultura y Turismo, anuncia el descubrimiento de una estatua de Atenea de mármol blanco de casi 2 metros de altura en el teatro occidental de Laodicea. pic.twitter.com/2ogg1AhDmq — Enséñame de Ciencia (@EnsedeCiencia) April 24, 2026

As excavations continue, archaeologists hope the artifacts uncovered will expand our knowledge of the Roman period.

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