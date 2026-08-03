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France Launches Museum Security Plan After 2,500-Year-Old Gold Necklace Is Stolen

By Sage Helene on August 3, 2026

A 2,500-year-old golden necklace has disappeared from a French museum, prompting the government to strengthen security at cultural institutions across the country. On July 24, two thieves posing as tourists entered the Musée du Pays Châtillonnais in Châtillon-sur-Seine during opening hours, smashed the display case holding the famed Vix gold torque, and escaped through the museum’s main entrance. They carried out the theft in just minutes, with around 20 visitors and eight museum staff members inside. No one was injured.

Authorities have since detained a suspect, but the ancient treasure remains missing. The theft has also intensified concerns about the vulnerability of French museums, coming just months after the high-profile robbery of the Louvre. Police opened an investigation for organized theft, and the case was transferred to a specialized court in Nancy because of its seriousness and complexity.

The stolen torque formed part of the Vix Treasure, discovered in 1953 inside the burial chamber of a high-status Celtic woman near Vix in Burgundy. Dating to around the sixth century BCE, the collection offers rare insight into the wealth, craftsmanship, and cultural connections of Iron Age Europe.

Made from approximately 480 grams of gold, the rigid neck ring features intricate decorations including winged horses, lions’ paws, and geometric patterns. Its design reflects both Celtic traditions and influences from the Mediterranean world.

The torque’s historical importance makes the theft particularly devastating. Its value lies not simply in its gold, but in the information it carries about a civilization that existed more than 2,000 years ago. The missing artifact also presents a serious conservation concern. Because the torque contains nearly half a kilogram of gold, criminals could potentially destroy its archaeological value by melting it down.

The museum has replicas of the famous object, but a reproduction cannot replace the original. The authentic torque provides researchers and visitors with direct access to an extraordinary surviving piece of Iron Age history.

On July 27, French Culture Minister Catherine Pégard presented a new 33-point security plan for museums and other cultural heritage sites. The plan focuses on identifying the places and collections most at risk while creating stronger procedures for protecting them.

One immediate measure involves continuing to map the country’s most vulnerable sites and moving particularly vulnerable objects to safer locations until museums can improve their display security. The plan also calls for stronger staff training and awareness, clearer governance and information sharing, improved documentation and security tools, and new procedures for institutions under the Culture Ministry’s oversight.

The government is also prioritizing its existing security fund and plans to raise security standards over the longer term. The ministry’s plan divides its work between urgent projects beginning in 2026 and longer-term efforts to improve collection security and create a national system for monitoring and managing risks.

The new measures reflect a growing recognition that protecting cultural heritage requires more than alarms and cameras. The Vix theft demonstrated how quickly criminals can exploit a vulnerability even after a museum invests heavily in security.

For now, the search for the Vix torque continues. The ancient necklace survived more than two millennia before vanishing from public view in a matter of minutes. Its disappearance has now become the latest catalyst for France to rethink how it protects the irreplaceable objects held in its museums.

A recent robbery of the Vix Treasure has sparked a new 33-point security plan to protect more than 3,100 vulnerable museums, monuments, churches, and other cultural heritage sites across France.

 

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Sources: Police Arrest Suspect in Theft of Celtic Princess’ 2,500-year-old Gold Torque From French Museum, as National Security Plan Is Launched; Security action plan for heritage sites and places of conservation of cultural property; The Ministry of Culture presents a pragmatic but unbudgeted plan to secure museums

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Stolen Van Gogh Painting Is Returned to Museums in the Netherlands After Three Years

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
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