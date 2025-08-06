Home / Animals

Zoo Sparks Controversy by Requesting Donation of Unwanted Pets To Feed Its Predators

By Jessica Stewart on August 6, 2025
Tiger eating a piece of meat

Photo: chepko/Depositphotos

In a Facebook post that has stirred a lot of big feelings, a zoo in Denmark reminded the public that it accepts the donation of small pets like rabbits, chickens, and guinea pigs to use as feed for its predators. The Aalborg Zoo says that it will gratefully accept unwanted animals, which are then “gently euthanized by trained staff” and given to animals like the zoo’s European lynx as part of their diet.

A page on the zoo’s website also notes that it accepts live horses, which it then euthanizes and slaughters, for the same purpose. The Facebook post, which was created on July 31, sparked a heated debate between those for and against the practice. Zoo officials later updated the post with a message saying they’ve closed the comments section due to “hateful and malicious rhetoric,” but they are still happy to answer questions via private message or email.

Prior to the post’s closure, one commenter did try to lighten the mood, asking, “What if you have gotten tired of some of your children this holiday?” The zoo cheekily replied, “Here we only accept animals with feathers or fur… fortunately, a couple of hours here always creates happy children (and a good reason for early bedtime).”

There were, however, harsh critics of this policy, which the zoo says it does in order to mimic its animals’ “natural food chain.” One commenter said it was a “deeply perverse and degrading mindset” that contributed to a “terrible trend of indifference to animals in Denmark.” While others supported the measures, with one stating, “It is much better for an unwanted pet to come to you and be humanely euthanized than for it to be thrown out of a car in a forest.”

Sandrine Camus, a spokeswoman for the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria, spoke with The New York Times and mentioned that while most zoos order their meat from a licensed supplier, there were times when alternative sources of meat, such as roadkill, could be used, “provided all welfare and legal conditions are met.”

“While such cases are rare and handled with great care,” she clarified, “using them for feeding avoids unnecessary waste and supports a more naturalistic feeding regime for predators.”

Though this method may be shocking for some, donating animals whose end of life is imminent is not an uncommon process. One South African Reddit user points out that this is common practice in their country as well, explaining, “I’ve been a horse owner for 20 years, and it’s common to donate horses to lion and cheetah sanctuaries.”

Whatever side of the debate you land on, there is no denying that Aalborg Zoo’s policies are cause for reflection both on our responsibilities as pet owners and the role of zoos in the well-being of their animals.

Source: Zoo Encourages Public to Donate Unwanted Pets to Help Feed Resident Animals; A Zoo in Denmark Wants to Feed Your Pets to Its Predators

Related Articles:

Adorable New Addition to Utah Zoo Is Also World’s Deadliest Cat

Rhinos Celebrate Halloween by “Carving” Pumpkins at the Oregon Zoo

UK Zoo Welcomes Three Blue-Eyed Ground Doves, One of the Rarest Birds on Earth

Zoos in Europe Are Saving Christmas Trees From Landfills and Repurposing Them for Animal Enrichment

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

East African Mammal Thrives Without Water by Being a Picky Eater
Photos of the Most Adorable Flying Squirrel Species Native to Japan
Pianist Brings Comfort To Blind Rescue Elephants in Thailand Sanctuary
Watch This Chimpanzee Reunite With His Rescuer and Go Straight in for a Hug
Orcas “French Kissing” Captured in Underwater Footage Both in Captivity and in the Wild
Giant Antarctic Squid Caught on Film for the First Time

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Dogs and Their Humans Do Look and Behave Alike, Several Scientific Studies Confirm
Humpback Whales Blow “Bubble Rings” to Make Friendly Conversation With Humans
Filmmaker Captures What Happens When Wild Wolves Return to Their Kill
Google Is Using AI To Decode Dolphin Communication, and Possibly Respond
Ambitious Mobile Artwork Will Travel From Africa to the Arctic Circle to Campaign Against Climate Change
Study Reveals How Female Bonobos Stick Together To Maintain Their Power

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.