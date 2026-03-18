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Punch the Monkey Has Found a Girlfriend as He Continues To Find His Footing Among the Troop

By Regina Sienra on March 18, 2026

When the world first learned about Punch the monkey, everyone felt compelled to protect the little helpless macaque. Having been rejected by his mom, he also struggled to fit in with his troop, only finding solace in his beloved orangutan plushie. Since then, things have seriously improved for him. On top of having friends to play with and seniors who protect him, he also seems to have found a girlfriend.

The lucky lady’s name is Momo, although Japanese fans also know her as Moe-chan. Over the last few days, the pair has been seen sharing smooches and playing around the enclosure together at Ichikawa Zoo, where the monkeys live. Her identity was confirmed by Punch’s beloved caretaker Kosuke Shikano, whose arms Punch clings to whenever he steps into the enclosure to feed the troop.

While not everything is smooth sailing for the little macaque, he continues to grow up and learn the rules of the troop. He still gets scolded now and then, but the zoo has clarified that he is not being bullied nor is he in any danger. And he’s not completely grown up; he still relies on his trusty plushie when he feels scared. Luckily, it seems to have given him enough confidence to stand his ground when others are teasing him.

In its latest Punch update, Ichikawa Zoo wrote: “Lately, Punch has been enjoying playing with tree branches. Today, he immediately started playing with a branch we set up this morning—he’s really showing off his mischievous side. By the way, he ate his meal with great appetite again today.” Meanwhile, the zoo is asking visitors to not stand too close to the enclosure fence, as they hope to mitigate the psychological pressure the human gaze can instill on the animals.

To stay up to date with Punch and Momo, make sure to follow Ichikawa Zoo on X and Instagram.

Punch the monkey seems to have found a girlfriend, proving that he continues to find his footing around his troop.

The lucky lady's name is Momo, although Japanese fans also know her as Moe-chan.

Over the last few days, the pair has been seen sharing smooches and playing around the enclosure together.

Her identity was confirmed by Punch's beloved caretaker, Kosuke Shikano.

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Artists Around the World Are Creating Heartfelt Tributes to Baby Monkey Punch

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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