Punch the Monkey Has Adorably Learned To Wave Goodbye to the People Visiting Him

By Regina Sienra on March 6, 2026

Punch, the adorable monkey, continues to surprise us and melt our hearts. If you’ve been following along with his saga, you’ll know that despite some initial setbacks—which led him to find comfort in his plushie mom—the little macaque has made some progress toward integrating with his troop. And now, he’s demonstrated just how smart he is; a few days ago, Punch was seen waving goodbye to the crowds visiting his home in Ichikawa Zoo in Japan.

Punch seems to have learned this behavior from watching the people who come to his enclosure. A now-viral clip catches the Ichikawa Zoo PA announcing it was closing for the day and wishing visitors a safe trip home. A few seconds later, Punch raises his tiny arm and waves his hand, as if also saying goodbye to the guests.

Still, little Punch hasn’t let go of the quirks that made the world fall in love with him. He sprints toward and clings onto his human caretaker when they enter the enclosure to feed the macaques. And of course, Punch continues to carry his beloved IKEA orangutan plushie around, which helps him cope after some minor scoffs with other monkeys.

So far, Punch has become friends with other monkeys his age and has been helped by and groomed by some adults in the troop. On a recent update, the zoo said, “It seems he scraped his nose a bit, so we gave it a light disinfection. He’s eating heartily as usual and still as mischievous as ever. He’s made a new monkey friend and was playing together happily.”

You can watch Punch wave goodbye to the zoo guests in the clip below. To stay up to date with Punch, make sure to follow Ichikawa Zoo on X.

A few days ago, Punch the monkey was seen waving goodbye to the crowds that visit his home in Ichikawa Zoo in Japan.

So far, Punch has become friends with other monkeys his age, as well as being helped by and groomed by some adults in the troop.

Still, little Punch hasn't let go of the quirks that made the world fall in love with him, like clinging onto his caretakers and carrying around his plushie mom.

