Home / Art

Artists Around the World Are Creating Heartfelt Tributes to Baby Monkey Punch

By Emma Taggart on March 4, 2026

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alison Friend (@mcfriendy)

From Grumpy Cat to Moo Deng the pygmy hippo, plenty of animals have become internet icons, but few have captured hearts quite like Punch the monkey. The adorable, 7-month-old Japanese macaque first graced our screens in early February, and his difficult start in life quickly had people across the globe rooting for him. Now, artists are channeling that affection into cute and creative tributes.

Whether through paintings, illustrations, prints, embroidery, or tattoos, artists everywhere are finding unique ways to pay tribute to Punch. The artistic styles might differ, but one thing rarely changes: the little monkey is always lovingly portrayed with his signature orangutan plushie, the small stuffed friend that’s become almost as famous as he is.

Punch was given the orangutan plush from IKEA shortly after he was rejected by his mother at birth. Keepers at Ichikawa City Zoo, near Tokyo, hoped the soft toy would help keep him warm and offer some comfort. However, it quickly became far more than that, and Punch began carrying it everywhere, often clutching it tightly or even hiding behind it when other monkeys picked on him.

Much to everyone’s relief, little Punch is growing more confident by the day and slowly becoming less reliant on his plush companion. He’s begun spending more time with his troop, playing with the other young monkeys and even earning the protection of several adults.

Many of the artists who created their own depictions of Punch added captions on what he means to them. “I just had to paint little baby Punch,” said oil painter María Díaz Pini. “He’s shown us so much about our own humanity and compassion for animals, I’m hoping things will get a lot better for him at the zoo soon!”

Meanwhile, embroidery artist Laura McGarrity revealed that Punch’s story developed as she was stitching her adorable portrait of him. “Like so many, I have fallen in love with Punch/Panchi, the Japanese macaque whose mother abandoned him, making him seek comfort in a stuffed toy.” She added, “I’m so glad that in the time it took me to stitch this, he has found his family.”

Check out the many artistic tributes to Punch below.

Countless artists around the world are creating unique tributes to Punch, the adorable, 7-month-old Japanese macaque who has won the heart of the internet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Riley Samels (@bugboyriley)

He’s been lovingly rendered as paintings, illustrations, prints, and embroidery art.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ignacio Moya (@moya_arts)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by María Díaz Pini (@mariadiazpini)

The artistic styles might differ, but one thing rarely changes: the little monkey is always lovingly portrayed with his signature orangutan plushie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laura McGarrity (@a_warm_garlic_yurt)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@ophelie_mahl)

Beloved Punch has even been the subject of many tattoos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Javi Wolf (@javiwolf.geek)

He really is the most loved animal in the world right now.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Becky (@portraitsbyybecky)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by birduyen ♡ (@birduyen)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maya (@mayahan.art)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karen Mai, AWS NWS (@karenmai.art)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by wxvegraphica™ (@wxvegraphica)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by naomi dale ♡ (@_mimimaru)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uli (@uli_llama)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alvaro Suazo (@thelogicalpen)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mu.andcoco (@mu.andcoco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yaroslava Apollonova (@odnatamyara)

Related Articles:

Google Displays an Adorable Surprise if You Search for “Punch the Monkey”

Punch the Baby Monkey Is Quickly Adapting and Spending Quality Time With His Troop

Baby Monkey Abandoned by Mother Finds Comfort in Orangutan Plushie and the Internet’s Heart Swells

Moo Deng the Popular Pygmy Hippo From Thailand Now Has Her Own Merch

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Art Basel Announces a Line-Up of World-Renowned Galleries for Its Flagship Edition This Summer
Google Displays an Adorable Surprise if You Search for “Punch the Monkey”
Punch the Baby Monkey Is Quickly Adapting and Spending Quality Time With His Troop
Viral Video Shows What Giraffes Do During Storms—and the Internet Is Upset About It
Soccer Player Rushes to Aid and Perform CPR on Seagull Hit by Ball Mid-Game in Istanbul
Massive Land Murals Portray Portraiture on the Frigid Canadian Landscape

More on My Modern Met

Punch the Baby Monkey Is Now Being Guarded by at Least Two Adult Members of His Troop
Internet Is Rejoicing That Punch, the Baby Monkey Who Clung to His Stuffed Animal, Is Making Friends
Baby Monkey Abandoned by Mother Finds Comfort in Orangutan Plushie and the Internet’s Heart Swells
18-Year-Old Palestinian Artist Transforms Her Tent in Gaza Into a Powerful Gallery Space
Artist Explores Inner Peace Through Earthy Paintings of Animals in Bloom
How to Reimagine Middle Age Creation Myths for the Contemporary World [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.