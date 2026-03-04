Artists Around the World Are Creating Heartfelt Tributes to Baby Monkey Punch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Friend (@mcfriendy)

From Grumpy Cat to Moo Deng the pygmy hippo, plenty of animals have become internet icons, but few have captured hearts quite like Punch the monkey. The adorable, 7-month-old Japanese macaque first graced our screens in early February, and his difficult start in life quickly had people across the globe rooting for him. Now, artists are channeling that affection into cute and creative tributes.

Whether through paintings, illustrations, prints, embroidery, or tattoos, artists everywhere are finding unique ways to pay tribute to Punch. The artistic styles might differ, but one thing rarely changes: the little monkey is always lovingly portrayed with his signature orangutan plushie, the small stuffed friend that’s become almost as famous as he is.

Punch was given the orangutan plush from IKEA shortly after he was rejected by his mother at birth. Keepers at Ichikawa City Zoo, near Tokyo, hoped the soft toy would help keep him warm and offer some comfort. However, it quickly became far more than that, and Punch began carrying it everywhere, often clutching it tightly or even hiding behind it when other monkeys picked on him.

Much to everyone’s relief, little Punch is growing more confident by the day and slowly becoming less reliant on his plush companion. He’s begun spending more time with his troop, playing with the other young monkeys and even earning the protection of several adults.

Many of the artists who created their own depictions of Punch added captions on what he means to them. “I just had to paint little baby Punch,” said oil painter María Díaz Pini. “He’s shown us so much about our own humanity and compassion for animals, I’m hoping things will get a lot better for him at the zoo soon!”

Meanwhile, embroidery artist Laura McGarrity revealed that Punch’s story developed as she was stitching her adorable portrait of him. “Like so many, I have fallen in love with Punch/Panchi, the Japanese macaque whose mother abandoned him, making him seek comfort in a stuffed toy.” She added, “I’m so glad that in the time it took me to stitch this, he has found his family.”

Check out the many artistic tributes to Punch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Samels (@bugboyriley)

He’s been lovingly rendered as paintings, illustrations, prints, and embroidery art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ignacio Moya (@moya_arts)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by María Díaz Pini (@mariadiazpini)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura McGarrity (@a_warm_garlic_yurt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rowan Sivyer | Artist (@littlerowanredhead)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@ophelie_mahl)

Beloved Punch has even been the subject of many tattoos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Javi Wolf (@javiwolf.geek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESTUDIO MARDA ‘S TATTOO (@mardastattoo)

He really is the most loved animal in the world right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becky (@portraitsbyybecky)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by birduyen ♡ (@birduyen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya (@mayahan.art)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Mai, AWS NWS (@karenmai.art)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wxvegraphica™ (@wxvegraphica)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demelsa Landstra | Pet portrait artist (@paintingsbymels)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by naomi dale ♡ (@_mimimaru)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uli (@uli_llama)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alvaro Suazo (@thelogicalpen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaaya Prabhat | Illustrator (@chaaya23)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritesh Bagai: ® (@anindianminiaturist)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mu.andcoco (@mu.andcoco)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yaroslava Apollonova (@odnatamyara)

