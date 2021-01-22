Home / Resources

These Brilliant Etymology Infographics Reveal the Origins of Common Words

By Madeleine Muzdakis on January 22, 2021
Adam Aleksic Etymology Infographics

Have you ever wondered where the name “cheddar cheese” comes from? The delicious dairy product is actually named after an English village; the village in turn draws its name from an Old English word, ceodor, meaning a ravine. This fascinating fact is an example of etymology—the study of the origin of words and how the meanings of these words change over time. Luckily, there is a Harvard College linguistics student who is dedicated to making the study of words accessible and understandable for all. Inspired by his own self-described “disturbing interest in word origins,” Adam Aleksic has put his knowledge of world languages to work creating artistic, fun infographics describing where commonplace items and cultural touchstones get their names.

Aleksic began his blog The Etymology Nerd in 2016 as an outlet for his love of language and history. The project now boasts countless fascinating infographics on topics ranging from the hidden etymologies of city neighborhoods to how Nintendo characters got their names. If you've ever wondered how Crispin apples got their name, or where Chewbacca got his moniker, Aleksic has the answer. To create his infographics, he uses the linguistic studies and research skills of an excellent social scientist combined with his ability to speak in four languages with varying degrees of fluency.

In addition to his helpful infographics, the linguist offers resources for those who are interested in learning a bit more about how language develops. Sometimes academic buzzwords can be confusing, but this glossary can help newbies understand the important terms used in etymology. You can also find an elaborate flow chart created by Aleksic to illustrate how languages descend from one another. In this family tree of speech, you will find English nestled into the larger branch of Germanic languages, which in turn falls under the broad heading of Indo-European languages. One will notice how many languages have evolved and then passed into history over thousands of years. With infographics and charts, Aleksic is bringing the history of language to light in a way which emphasizes the diverse, ancient history of human speech.

Scroll down to see some of Aleksic's amazing infographics (click to see an enlarged version). You can follow the linguist on Instagram and his blog The Etymology Nerd for even more infographics and a fascinating “word of the day” mini-etymology lesson every day.

Harvard student and linguist Adam Aleksic runs the website The Etymology Nerd, where he creates fascinating infographics describing the origin of common words.

Adam Aleksic Etymology Infographics

Etymology is the study of how words emerge, evolve, and change in meaning over time.

Adam Aleksic Etymology Infographics

Curious about why Crispin apples or rigatoni are called the monikers they currently bear?

Adam Aleksic Etymology Infographics

Check out The Etymology Nerd to explore even more about the hidden history of human speech.

Adam Aleksic Etymology Infographics Adam Aleksic Etymology Infographics Adam Aleksic Etymology Infographics

Adam Aleksic: Website | Instagram | YouTube | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Adam Aleksic.

Related Articles:

30+ Creative Infographics to Keep Your Mind Active and Entertained

Helpful Infographics Visualize Complex Branches of Math and Science

Colorful Maps Reveal the Oldest Operating Restaurant of (Almost) Every Country

Imaginative Infographics Reveal Historical Facts About Iconic Objects

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Learn Genetics Quickly With This Simple (and Sweet) Gummy Bear Experiment
Virtual ‘Library Explorer’ Digitally Recreates the Thrill of Browsing Endless Book Stacks
The Rijksmuseum Has Made 709,000 Artworks Available for Free Online
12 of the Best Art Competitions to Enter in 2021
You Can Now Download More Than 1,000 Still Images From Studio Ghibli Films for Free
This Surgeon’s Simple Mask Hack Is a Blessing if Your Glasses Keep Fogging Up

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Get Your Creative Juices Flowing With Art Ideas for Drawing, Painting, and Beyond
Dutch Museums Unveil Free Digital Collection of 1,000+ Artworks by Van Gogh
10,000 Rare Vintage Cookbooks Now Available for Free Online
Take This Online Test To See You if You Have a Face-Recognizing Superpower
6 Unique Card Games Played in Different Countries Around the World
Studio Ghibli Releases 400 Still Images From Its Iconic Movies for Free

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.