UK-based studio Dorothy creates conceptual and innovative art with a clever and, oftentimes, educational twist. Their newest series of infographics, called Inside Information, was made in collaboration with award-winning illustrator and designer Malik Thomas and shines a light on the history of different objects from film, music, technology, and fashion.

Sneakerheads explores the development of the modern sneaker, with some of the greatest moments hidden inside a large illustration of a red and white shoe. Inside these “cutaways” is the invention of vulcanized rubber by Charles Goodyear in 1938, the invention of AIR technology by NASA Engineer Marion Franklin Rudy, and the realization of Nike's first self-lacing trainers. Similarly, the print Director's Cut takes the form of an iconic motion picture camera (Arriflex 35 llC), and contains 60 scenes from famous films, inlcuding Taxi Driver, Psycho, and The Godfather.

Thomas imbues each part of the infographic with charming details. As viewers study the design, they can find dozens of unique people inhabiting the cutaways, most of which are enacting historical moments that correspond to the theme. The numbered points are then explained in an informational sidebar to the left of each illustration.

Each of these infographics is available for purchase as a beautiful three-color litho print on Dorothy's website. You can also keep up to date with their latest projects by following the studio on Instagram.

