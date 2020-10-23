Home / Drawing / Illustration

Imaginative Infographics Reveal Historical Facts About Iconic Objects

By Margherita Cole on October 23, 2020
Illustration by Dorothy Studio

“Inside Information: Sneakerheads”

UK-based studio Dorothy creates conceptual and innovative art with a clever and, oftentimes, educational twist. Their newest series of infographics, called Inside Information, was made in collaboration with award-winning illustrator and designer Malik Thomas and shines a light on the history of different objects from film, music, technology, and fashion.

Sneakerheads explores the development of the modern sneaker, with some of the greatest moments hidden inside a large illustration of a red and white shoe. Inside these “cutaways”  is the invention of vulcanized rubber by Charles Goodyear in 1938, the invention of AIR technology by NASA Engineer Marion Franklin Rudy, and the realization of Nike's first self-lacing trainers. Similarly, the print Director's Cut takes the form of an iconic motion picture camera (Arriflex 35 llC), and contains 60 scenes from famous films, inlcuding Taxi Driver, Psycho, and The Godfather.

Thomas imbues each part of the infographic with charming details. As viewers study the design, they can find dozens of unique people inhabiting the cutaways, most of which are enacting historical moments that correspond to the theme. The numbered points are then explained in an informational sidebar to the left of each illustration.

Each of these infographics is available for purchase as a beautiful three-color litho print on Dorothy's website. You can also keep up to date with their latest projects by following the studio on Instagram.

UK-based studio Dorothy created a series of infographics that reveal historical information about different iconic objects.

Illustration by Dorothy Studio

“Inside Information: Sneakerheads”

Illustration by Dorothy Studio

“Inside Information: Sneakerheads”

Illustration by Dorothy Studio

“Inside Information: Sneakerheads”

Illustration by Dorothy Studio

“Inside Information: Sneakerheads”

Entitled Inside Information, this series explores the history of objects from apparel, film, music, and computers.

Illustration by Dorothy Studio

“Inside Information: Director's Cut”

Illustration by Dorothy Studio

“Inside Information: Director's Cut”

Each one is available as a three-color litho print.

Illustration by Dorothy Studio

“Inside Information: Apple Macintosh”

Illustration by Dorothy Studio

“Inside Information: Apple Macintosh”

Illustration by Dorothy Studio

“Inside Information: VOX AC30”

Illustration by Dorothy Studio

“Inside Information: VOX AC30”

Illustration by Dorothy Studio

“Inside Information: VOX AC30”

Illustration by Dorothy Studio

“Inside Information: VOX AC30”

Illustration by Dorothy Studio

“Inside Information: Minimoog”

Illustration by Dorothy Studio

“Inside Information: Minimoog”

Dorothy: Website | Facebook | Instagram
Malik Thomas: Website | Instagram

All images via Dorothy. 

Related Articles:

Imaginary Ecosystems Explore Using Prussian Blue as an Antidote Inside Their Abstract World

Artist Turns Old Bike Chains Into Spectacular Metal Sculptures Inspired by Nature and Humans

Vibrant Street Mural Transforms a Busy Crosswalk Into a Walkable Work of Art

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Illustrator Reimagines Disney Princesses as Brides Posing for Wedding Photos With Their Parents
Fun Illustrations Visualize of the “Same” Words With Different Meanings
These Encouraging Hand-Lettered Illustrations Will Brighten Your Day
Honest Illustrations Reveal What Life Is Like Before and After You Get a Pet
RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg: People Are Sharing Tributes To the Pioneering Supreme Court Justice
Exquisite Instructional Book From 1896 Illustrates How Flowers Become Art Nouveau Designs

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Updates Disney Princess Dresses With Dazzlingly Modern Designs
Artist Recreates Dragon Drawing To Show What Years of Dedicated Practice Does for Your Art
What Is Illustration? A Look at Its Modern Beginnings to How It Is Used Today
Captivating Illustrations of Children Raised by Wild Animals
Portraits of Quirky Characters from an Alternate Universe
Sweet Art Tribute Dedicated to Neil Armstrong

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.