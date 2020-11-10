The neon-lit streets of Tokyo often look like the set of a futuristic, sci-fi movie. Shopping and entertainment hubs seem to constantly glow in colorful electric light, and walking through them feels like being on the set of Blade Runner. And while there’s plenty of avant-garde fashion to be found, there’s nothing quite like the futuristic gear designed by a Japanese artist known as Tanago. Inspired by the neon lights of the Akihabara district, she created a cyberpunk-style backpack featuring real neon tubes.

Tanago calls herself “Cyber Mum,” and it’s easy to see why. She shared photos of herself modeling her ultra-futuristic look on the streets of Akihabara, where she literally lights them up. Her incredible backpack features neon tubing that reads “Denno” in Japanese (電脳). Denno is the name given to “cyberbrains” in the Ghost in the Shell series.

Tanago worked on a number of designs before finally settling on one with a lightning bolt and blue stripes. In addition to her backpack, Tanago also created a visor that also lights-up with the word “Denno.” She completes the look with an electro kimono, featuring a circuit board print.

Check out Tanago’s futuristic ensemble below, plus a making-of video from the backpack's manufacturer, Aoi Neon.

Japanese designer Tanago created a cyberpunk backpack featuring real neon tubes.

She worked on a number of designs before settling on the final look.

The neon tubing reads “Denno”—the name given to “cyberbrains” in the Ghost in the Shell series.

Tanago styled the bag with an electro kimono, featuring a circuit board print.

She completed the futuristic look with a visor that also lights up with the word “Denno.”

Watch how the backpack's neon tubes were made.

