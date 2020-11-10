Home / Design / Style

Japanese Designer Fashions a Cyberpunk Kimono With a Neon Backpack

By Emma Taggart on November 10, 2020
Cyberpunk Backpack with Neon Lights

The neon-lit streets of Tokyo often look like the set of a futuristic, sci-fi movie. Shopping and entertainment hubs seem to constantly glow in colorful electric light, and walking through them feels like being on the set of Blade Runner. And while there’s plenty of avant-garde fashion to be found, there’s nothing quite like the futuristic gear designed by a Japanese artist known as Tanago. Inspired by the neon lights of the Akihabara district, she created a cyberpunk-style backpack featuring real neon tubes.

Tanago calls herself “Cyber Mum,” and it’s easy to see why. She shared photos of herself modeling her ultra-futuristic look on the streets of Akihabara, where she literally lights them up. Her incredible backpack features neon tubing that reads “Denno” in Japanese (電脳). Denno is the name given to “cyberbrains” in the Ghost in the Shell series.

Tanago worked on a number of designs before finally settling on one with a lightning bolt and blue stripes. In addition to her backpack, Tanago also created a visor that also lights-up with the word “Denno.” She completes the look with an electro kimono, featuring a circuit board print.

Check out Tanago’s futuristic ensemble below, plus a making-of video from the backpack's manufacturer, Aoi Neon.

Japanese designer Tanago created a cyberpunk backpack featuring real neon tubes.

Cyberpunk Backpack with Neon Lights

She worked on a number of designs before settling on the final look.

Cyberpunk Backpack with Neon LightsCyberpunk Backpack with Neon Lights

The neon tubing reads “Denno”—the name given to “cyberbrains” in the Ghost in the Shell series.

Cyberpunk Backpack with Neon Lights

Tanago styled the bag with an electro kimono, featuring a circuit board print.

Cyberpunk Backpack with Neon LightsCyberpunk Backpack with Neon Lights

She completed the futuristic look with a visor that also lights up with the word “Denno.”

Cyberpunk Backpack with Neon LightsCyberpunk Backpack with Neon Lights

Watch how the backpack's neon tubes were made.

Tanago Design: Website | Twitter
h/t: [SoraNews 24]

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tanago Design.

Related Articles:

The Unique History and Fascinating Evolution of the Japanese Kimono

Galaxy-Inspired Kimono Robes Flow Like the Swirling Beauty of the Universe

Japanese Designer Combines Traditional Kimonos With Modern Streetwear

Illustrator Lets Japan’s Golden Autumnal Leaves Color in His Kimono Drawings

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Turn Every Step Into a “Walk of Art” With These Creative Fine Art Socks
This “Rainbow Cat Barf” Scarf Is the Ultimate Cute Accessory for Winter
Miss Mexico 2020 Contestants Have the Most Spectacular Traditional Outfits
Moschino Used Puppets for a Socially Distanced Fashion Show During COVID-19
50+ Artistic Halloween Makeup Ideas to Inspire Your Next Spooky Look
14 Inclusive Halloween Costumes to Ensure All Kids Can Dress Up for Fun

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

25 Halloween Nail Art Designs That Put Spooky Fun at Your Fingertips
Show Off Your Romanticism Side With These Illustrated Shirts
10+ Quick and Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes
25 Autumnal Accessories to Make You Feel Festive This Fall
Vans and MoMA Join Forces For an Artistic Collection of Shoes and Apparel
Stylish Elderly Duo With Impeccable Fashion Make the World Their Runway

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.