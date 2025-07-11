Home / Photography / Astrophotography

Amateur Astrophotographer Captures Incredible Solar Eclipse on Saturn

By Jessica Stewart on July 11, 2025

AJ Smadi Eclipse on Saturn

Twenty-year-old AJ Smadi may have only been practicing astrophotography for two years, but his skills have already been garnering attention. One of his images has even been selected as NASA’s Astronomy Photo of the Day. Last month, he showed off his talents with an incredible photo of a solar eclipse on Saturn. This gas giant will be seeing quite a few eclipses in the near future, and Smadi made sure he was ready with his equipment to capture the event.

Saturn has more moons than any other planet in our solar system, with a total of 145 confirmed satellites. But only seven of these are large enough to eclipse the sun, casting a shadow on the planet’s surface. In the next few months, one of Saturn’s largest moons, Titan, will transit the planet several times before taking a break until 2040.

Knowing that these events were about to happen, Smadi used the Stellarium sky app to track the eclipse. Luckily, it was visible not far from his location in Washington, and so he set out with his telescope, camera, and infrared filter. Setting up at 1 a.m., he waited several hours until Saturn was high enough to image. After the shoot, he stacked thousands of images using video captures into one final, incredible photo.

In it, Titan’s shadow is clearly visible on Saturn’s surface. But that’s not the only fascinating element of Smadi’s photo, as several other moons are also visible. Smadi posted a helpful image with labels to allow everyone to clearly see Dione, Tethys, and Enceladus. And, of course, Saturn’s stunning rings are ever-present, rendered in crisp detail.

Smadi’s prowess at planetary imaging is astounding considering his age and level of experience, making us excited to see how his skills will continue to grow and develop.

To stay updated with his work, follow AJ Smadi on Instagram.

Amateur astrophotographer AJ Smadi captured amazing images of a solar eclipse on Saturn.

AJ Smadi Eclipse on Saturn

The planet’s moon Titan caused the eclipse, but Smadi captured much more than that in his images.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AJ Smadi (@aj.smadi)

AJ Smadi: Instagram | Reddit

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by AJ Smadi.

Related Articles:

Astrophotographer Travels 3,000 Miles to Photograph Saturn’s Lunar Occultation

Solar Eclipse Photo Contest Winners Celebrate North America’s Recent Total Eclipse

Astrophotographer Braves Scorching Heat To Take “Once in a Lifetime” Photo of ISS Transit

Astrophotographer Travels to Alaska for Epic Photo of Lunar Eclipse and the Northern Lights

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Astronaut Aboard the ISS Captures an Elusive Atmospheric Phenomenon on Camera
15 Otherworldly Finalists of the 2025 Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest
Astrophotographer Braves Scorching Heat To Take “Once in a Lifetime” Photo of ISS Transit
Spectacular Photo Captures Buddha “Pinching” the Moon
Check Out This Striking, Highly Detailed Panorama Taken From the Surface of Mars
Rare Red Sprites Captured Lighting up the Tibetan Night Sky Like Jellyfish-Shaped Firework

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Spectacular Images From the 2025 Milky Way Photographer of the Year Competition
Photographer Captures Close-Up Shot of Rocket Launch, But Impact Destroys His Camera Lens
Astronaut Don Pettit Captures Bright Green Aurora From the International Space Station
Astrophotographer Spends 20 Days Photographing the World’s Darkest Skies
Astrophotographer Captures Stunning 440-Megapixel Photo of the Total Lunar Eclipse
Astrophotographer Travels to Alaska for Epic Photo of Lunar Eclipse and the Northern Lights

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.