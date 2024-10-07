Sculptor and digital artist Michael Benisty is known for his ethereal, awe-inspiring sculptures designed to foster human connection. His works have captivated audiences at events like Burning Man and in locations around the world. Now, his latest public artwork is permanently on display at the new Splash Apartments in Portland, Oregon.

Aptly titled Splash, this 6,000-pound, 20-foot-tall sculpture blends the shape of a human face with the flowing movement of water. Benisty rendered the piece in mirror-polished stainless steel, making it look solid yet fluid, almost as if the metal is melting or dripping like liquid. Viewers can walk all around the sculpture to appreciate its meticulously crafted details from every angle.

“The artwork symbolizes the impact of a significant event or emotion, representing a theme of change, renewal, and the power of nature,” Benisty tells My Modern Met. “Splash serves as a metaphor for bold beginnings and the ripples that follow, affecting everything around it.”

Splash embodies the concept of transformation, and serves as a symbol of a connection between humankind and Mother Nature. By blending the human face into its wave-like form, Benisty hopes the sculpture will inspire viewers to see the connection between humanity and nature. Just as water flows through oceans and rivers, we’re also evolving and moving with the tides of life.

Check out Benisty’s Splash sculpture below and find more of his incredible work on Instagram.

Michael Benisty's Splash sculpture symbolizes the concept of change and the ripple effects it can create.

The 6,000-pound, 20-foot-tall piece is created from mirror-polished stainless steel, making it appear as though it's made of liquid.

By blending the human face into its wave-like form, Benisty hopes Splash will inspire viewers to see the connection between humanity and nature.

Permanently on display at the new Splash Apartments in Portland, Oregon, viewers can take in Splash from 360 degrees, appreciating it from every angle.

Michael Benisty: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Michael Benisty.

Related Articles :

20 of the Most Famous Sculptures You Need To Know

Submerged Sculpture of a Slumbering Woman Lights Up From Within in an English River

Fragmented Steel Sculptures Capture the Fragility of Human Life

80-Foot-Tall Kinetic Sculpture of a Woman Embracing a Building in Prague Periodically Turns Her Head