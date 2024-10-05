Home / Art / Sculpture

Italian Artist Sold an ‘Invisible Sculpture’ at Auction for $18,300

By Emma Taggart on October 5, 2024

In 2021, Italian artist Salvatore Garau sold an invisible sculpture for £13,000 ($18,000) providing the buyer with a certificate of authenticity to confirm its existence.
byu/Bad-Umpire10 inDamnthatsinteresting

Art is often subjective, but Italian artist Salvatore Garau truly leaves the interpretation entirely to the viewer with his invisible sculptures. His controversial 2021 piece, titled Io sono (“I am”), is made of absolutely nothing.

The artist explains, “When I decide to ‘exhibit’ an immaterial sculpture in a given space, that space will concentrate a certain amount and density of thoughts at a precise point, creating a sculpture that, from my title, will only take the most varied forms.”

Understandably, most people would struggle to recognize an empty space as a legitimate work of art. However, the invisible sculpture was originally valued at €6,000–9,000 (around $6,698–10,044), and ended up fetching €15,000 ($18,300) at Italian auction house Art-Rite. The buyer received a certificate of authenticity along with a set of instructions. According to Garau, the piece must be displayed in a private home, within a clear, unobstructed space measuring approximately five by five feet.

For Garau, Io sono is about embracing nothingness. “The vacuum is nothing more than a space full of energy, and even if we empty it and there is nothing left, according to the Heisenberg uncertainty principle, that nothing has a weight,” he told the Spanish news outlet Diario AS. “Therefore, it has energy that is condensed and transformed into particles, that is, into us.”

This isn’t the first time Garau presented visible works. In February 2021, he showcased Buddha in Contemplation at Milan’s Piazza Della Scala. The invisible sculpture was marked only by a square of tape on the cobblestone path. “You don’t see it, but it exists; it is made of air and spirit,” he explained. “It is a work that asks you to activate the power of the imagination, a power that anyone has, even those who don’t believe they have it.”

A week later, Garau presented another invisible work, Afrodite Cries, installed in front of the New York Stock Exchange. Marked by nothing more than an empty white circle, the installation also sparked debate, challenging people to reconsider the very definition of art.

In 2023, Garau introduced two more invisible sculptures titled LOVE, IMMENSE LOVE in Jerusalem. One was placed on the Temple Mount and the other near the Western Wall, each represented by a simple white circle on the ground. Garau explains that they are made from the “same material that love itself is made.”

Garau encourages his viewers to see beyond the emptiness. “You must look at them with the eyes of your heart,” he says of his LOVE, IMMENSE LOVE works. “They are three meters high, and their shape is the one you yourself are now giving them.” He adds, “I have created the most beautiful sculptures I was capable of imagining.”

Check out Garau’s invisible artworks below and discover more of his work on Instagram.

Italian artist Salvatore Garau sold an invisible sculpture made of nothing for over $18,000.

The artist presented several more invisible sculptures in 2021 and 2023, challenging people to reconsider the very definition of art.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salvatore Garau (@salvatore_garau)

Salvatore Garau: Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

20 of the Most Famous Sculptures You Need To Know

Fragmented Steel Sculptures Capture the Fragility of Human Life

Artist Uses UV Light to “Photograph” the Invisible and Bring Ancient African Folklore Into the Light

Annie Leibovitz Photographs the “Invisible Man” Who Camouflages into Anything

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Massive Straw Creatures Take over a Japanese Field for the Annual Wara Art Festival
Giant ‘Crush Nazism’ Monument Outside Oslo Train Station Honors WWII Resistance Group
Submerged Sculpture of a Slumbering Woman Lights Up From Within in an English River
Giant Butterfly Sculpture Unites Burning Man Festival-Goers Beneath Its Glowing LED Wings
Artist Explores the Theme of Trust Through Poignant Hand-Sculpted Animal Forms
Artist Transforms Discarded Horseshoes Into Dynamic Animal Sculptures

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

20 of the Most Famous Sculptures You Need To Know
Glass Sculptures of U.S. Skylines Highlight Iconic Cities and Their Industrial History
Artist Turns Old Cardboard Boxes Into 8-Foot-Tall Coral Reef Filled With Over 50 Marine Species
Mark Zuckerberg Commissioned Daniel Arsham to Make a Sculpture of His Wife Priscilla Chan
Fragmented Steel Sculptures Capture the Fragility of Human Life
Dynamic Wire Sculptures Beautifully Balance Positive and Negative Space

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.