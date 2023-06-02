Buffalo Couple Who Sheltered South Korean Tourists During Blizzard Reunite in Seoul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Korea Herald 코리아헤럴드 (@thekoreaherald)

On December 23, 2022, Alexander and Andrea Campagna answered a frantic knock at their door. Their home near Buffalo, New York, was getting pummeled by a deadly snowstorm, and a group of nine South Korean tourists (and their driver) were stranded. The Campagnas welcomed them in and hosted them for a weekend. What followed was a heartwarming story of compassion and hospitality. By the end of their time with their guests, Alexander and Andrea planned on visiting South Korea. This wasn't an empty promise, either; the couple recently reunited with their friends in their home country.

Alexander and Andrea embarked on a 10-day all-expenses-paid tour of Seoul as guests of the Korea Tourism Organization. It was a reward for the Buffalo couple’s kindness and an opportunity to promote travel to the country. The visit included an array of Korean culture as well as its natural beauty. The Campagnas went to the 14th-century Gyeongbokgung Palace, walked through Gwanghwamun Square, and generally received the star treatment. They dined at Michelin-recommended restaurants and went on private tours. This also included a mountain hike and a visit to the Demilitarized Zone.

The epic trip was made complete with a reunion with six of the nine tourists who had come to their door five months earlier. They shared a four-course meal at a restaurant in a traditional Korean house overlooking the grand Changdeokgung Palace. There were happy tears; but most of all, there was gratitude. Everyone felt like the chance meeting was fate.

“To see everyone in Korea again is such a blessing,” Andrea told reporters in Seoul. “We’ve always had an appreciation and interest in Korea. They ended up in the right place at the right time. Now we have people we can call friends for a lifetime.”

