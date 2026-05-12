Here’s How the Beloved Sir David Attenborough Celebrated His 100th Birthday

On May 8, 2026, Sir David Attenborough celebrated a momentous milestone: his 100th birthday. Living for an entire century is a remarkable achievement in and of itself; but, for the beloved English broadcaster and environmentalist, his birthday also offered an opportunity to reflect upon his impressive career. For more than 70 years, Attenborough has delivered the wonders of the natural world to our homes, bringing his signature charm, humor, and sensitivity to a wide range of wildlife documentaries.

At the heart of Attenborough’s birthday was a gala held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, hosted by the BBC. The event, which was attended by members of the Royal Family like Prince William, featured reflections and good wishes from wildlife advocates, public figures, and celebrities, including Dame Judi Dench, Leonardo DiCaprio, and even Paddington Bear; musical performances by Dan Smith, the lead singer of Bastille, Icelandic band Sigur Rós, and the BBC Concert Orchestra; and montages with archival footage and other highlights from Attenborough’s career. A pre-recorded video also showcased King Charles writing a birthday letter to Attenborough, in which he and the Queen offered their “warmest congratulations on such a special occasion.”

“[You have] revealed the beauty and wonders of nature to audiences around the world in new and marvelous ways,” the king wrote. “In so doing, you have shared my determination to highlight the urgent need to protect and preserve this precious planet of ours—and all life on Earth—for future generations.”

Later in the evening, guests rose to sing happy birthday to Attenborough, a moment captured in a heartwarming video published by the BBC on Instagram. Since being shared, the post has garnered nearly 895,000 likes and some 14,800 comments, many of which express gratitude for the beloved naturalist.

“Sir David Attenborough is what men were made to become,” visual artist Vik Muniz wrote. “Kind, curious, generous, and grateful. What a privilege to have shared my time on Earth with such a precious example of a human being.”

Aside from his celebration at the Royal Albert Hall, the BBC has also published a documentary revisiting Attenborough’s iconic breakthrough: Life on Earth. Originally released in 1979, the project ventured to more than 100 locations around the world, exploring the behavior and evolution of species ranging from birds to gorillas. The series, according to the BBC, attracted over 500 million viewers worldwide, becoming a landmark of nature documentary.

“In the early 1950s, when Attenborough joined the BBC, natural history television had been mostly conceived of as a specialist genre catering for amateur naturalists,” Jean-Baptiste Gouyon, a professor of science communication at University College London, noted in The Conversation U.K. “By the 1980s, he had helped transform it into one of the most popular genres of TV programming and a powerful conduit for science communication.”

Wildlife cinematographer Hamza Yassin echoed the sentiment during the Royal Albert Hall event: “[Life on Earth] was groundbreaking. He open[ed] up the world of natural history to every single person.”

A day after Attenborough’s birthday, composers Pete Wyer, Brian Eno, and Pete Townshend organized another global, virtual birthday concert, gathering international choirs that hailed from New York, the Amazon, Ghana, and Venice, among other regions. Beyond this, London’s Natural History Museum recognized Attenborough by naming a species of parasitic wasp after him, while the Royal Research Ship Sir David Attenborough celebrated amid its journey through the Southern Ocean.

“I had rather thought that I would celebrate my 100th birthday quietly,” Attenborough remarked in an audio recording released ahead of May 8, “but it seems that many of you have had other ideas.”

On May 8, 2026, Sir David Attenborough marked a major milestone: his 100th birthday.

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In recognition of the occasion, the BBC hosted a celebration at London’s Royal Albert Hall, featuring live music, reflections from prominent figures, montage reels, and singing.

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