Restaurant Offers Free Oysters to Any 80-Year-Old Dining With Their Dad, So This Guy Showed up With His 99-Year-Old Dad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wintzell's Oyster House (@wintzells)

Founded in 1938, Wintzell’s Oyster House in Mobile, Alabama, has been a favorite local institution for generations. And for the Rush family, it became the perfect place to celebrate a special milestone. After spotting a playful sign that reads, “Free oysters to any man 80 years old accompanied by his father,” they decided to put the promise to the test.

On his 80th birthday, Jimmy Rush walked into the restaurant with his 99-year-old father, James (aka Jim), by his side, in the hopes of claiming Wintzell’s “offer.” The good-humored restaurant staff decided to make it official, and the Rush family enjoyed a free meal. “The Rush family has been part of this place for years, and they didn’t come alone,” revealed Wintzell's Oyster House on Instagram. “A full room of friends, shared memories—and yes, oysters on the house, true to our founder’s promise.”

The hand-painted sign was originally placed there by J. Oliver Wintzel, the restaurant owner when it first opened 87 years ago. Both Jimmy and James have been frequenting the restaurant since its early days, and made the decision to try claiming the offer when they noticed the sign around 30 years ago when Jimmy was 50.

Clay Omainsky, whose family took over the restaurant in 2000 noted, “In a world where everything changes and there’s not a lot you can rely on, it’s nice to know that promises still get kept even if it takes 80 years.”

Jimmy’s brother Carl turns 80 on October 1, 2028, and already has plans to head to Wintzell’s to celebrate, hopefully sharing another plate of free oysters with his dad.

After spotting a playful sign that reads, “Free oysters to any man 80 years old accompanied by his father,” Jimmy Rush and his father James decided to put the promise to the test on his birthday.

Wintzell’s Oyster House: Website | Instagram

Related Articles :

Woman Who Lived to 116 Credited These Two Things She Ate Every Day as the Secret to Her Longevity

The Record-Breaking Longest Living Siblings in the World All Ate This Hearty Dish Every Day

Actor Dick Van Dyke Turns 100 and Shares His Secret to Living a Long and Healthy Life

This Texan Restaurant Has Been Serving Daily Laughs on Its Marquee Sign for Nearly 50 Years