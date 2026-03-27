Home / Inspiring / Good News

Former Hospital Janitor Is Now About To Be a Doctor at That Same Hospital

By Emma Taggart on March 27, 2026

Soon-to-be doctor Shay Taylor-Allen is proof that hard work and determination can take you far. She recently matched with her first-choice residency at Yale School of Medicine, the very hospital where she was born and spent a decade working as a janitor.

Taylor-Allen decided to pursue medicine during her sophomore year, after her mother became ill. At the time, she was working as a janitor at the hospital and shared her story with the former CEO whose office she cleaned. The CEO offered support to her and her family, and the experience inspired her to advocate for others and work toward helping people in similar situations.

The 32-year-old is currently studying at the Howard University College of Medicine and is due to graduate in May. She’ll then return to her hometown of New Haven, Connecticut, to join Yale’s Department of Anesthesiology later this year. “I’m still just feeling like I’m in a dream,” she admits, “because I could have never imagined that I’ll be going back to the same hospital I was not only born at, but a janitor at, to be a doctor for my community.”

Taylor-Allen’s inspiring achievement was also warmly welcomed by the team she’ll soon be joining. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Shay Taylor-Allen who matched to our Yale Department of Anesthesiology Residency.” Dr. Lisa Leffert, chair of the Department of Anesthesiology at Yale School of Medicine and physician-in-chief of anesthesiology at Yale New Haven Hospital says. “She will join a community of talented colleagues who are dedicated to patient care, education, investigation, and service to our community.”

Taylor-Allen hopes her story will inspire other women and people of color to pursue their dreams. “We can do anything that we put our minds to—and people of color specifically, we’re needed in [the medical] field,” she says. “People that look like us [are] needed, and our patients are waiting for us to do it.”

Shay Taylor-Allen recently matched with her first-choice residency at Yale School of Medicine, the very hospital where she was born and spent a decade working as a janitor.

She’s proof that hard work and determination can take you far—or in her case, full circle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABC World News Now (@abcwnn)

She’ll join Yale’s Department of Anesthesiology later this year.


Shay Taylor-Allen: Instagram

Source: Woman returns as doctor at hospital where she was born and worked as a janitor

Related Articles:

Man Achieves Dream of Becoming Principal After Almost 30 Years as School Janitor

Genius 17-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Person To Earn Doctorate From Arizona State University

Inspiring Mother-Daughter Duo Graduates From Med School Together to Become Doctors

82-Year-Old Retired Doctor Uses Life Savings To Buy Ambulance for Ukraine

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Restaurant Offers Free Oysters to Any 80-Year-Old Dining With Their Dad, So This Guy Showed up With His 99-Year-Old Dad
Osaka Was Anonymously Gifted Gold Bars Worth $3.6 Million to Improve Water Pipes
Disabled Filmmaker Creates World’s First Wheelchair Camera System
Priest Amps Up Crowd With Dance Moves at a High School Basketball Game’s Halftime Show
Treasure Hunter Finds Couple’s Lost Engagement Ring With Metal Detector and Turns Down Reward
Adorable 6-Year-Old Makes History by Selling 100,000 Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies

More on My Modern Met

Kristen Stewart Saves Historic LA Theater From Shutting Down, Plans To Restore It
Buddhist Monks End 2,300-Mile Walk for Peace in Washington, D.C.
Olympic Polish Team Brought a Smiling Pierogi Plushie With Them and Fans Love the Mini Mascot
Bill Nye the Science Guy To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the Children’s and Family Emmys
Kauai Animal Shelter Lets You Take Their Dogs on a Field Trip in Paradise
Stingless Bees Have Become the First Insects To Gain Legal Rights

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.