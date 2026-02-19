Treasure Hunter Finds Couple’s Lost Engagement Ring With Metal Detector and Turns Down Reward

It was the scenario many treasure hunters dream of. When a man named Brian Harpring was exploring a beach near Savannah, GA, with his trusty metal detector, a man approached him for help. “Big reward for you,” the guy offered. “You can help me find a ring?” The hunter, who shares his adventures in a YouTube channel called Savannah Harps, took on the challenge, but declined the money, simply hoping to save the day.

“If you know where you dropped it, I’ll absolutely find it,” said the treasure hunter, who couldn’t help but inquire more about the ring. “Is it gold?” he asked. The ring in question was made of platinum and had a diamond worth thousands of dollars. Despite how valuable the piece of jewelry was, Harpring reiterated, “I don’t take money by the way so don’t even try to give me money.”

Using a XP Deus metal detector and following location queues from the man and his bride, the metal detectorist found the ring in a matter of seconds. “That’s a nice stag on a ring, heavy too,” he said when picking it up. The couple, who was looking into Facebook Marketplace for a metal detector before bumping into Harpring, couldn’t believe their eyes.

The bride shared that she had been crying for hours over her ring, and went in to hug the treasure hunter. “You don’t know what you just did for us,” added the groom. He insisted that Harpring follow him to the car to reward him, but he declined, only congratulating them for their upcoming wedding. “When you know where it is, it’s so easy,” Harpring said, putting the couple at ease about the efforts the search took him.

Instead, Harpring had something for the pair, giving them some marriage advice after shouting them out on YouTube. “Always stay receptive to God’s divine plan,” he said. This wasn’t the first time the man has come to the rescue of random strangers, as other commenters have shared their experiences in the comments, thanking him for recovering precious jewels. Who knew superheroes roamed the beaches of Georgia?

You can watch the full ring rescue mission below.

