Home / Inspiring / Good News

Treasure Hunter Finds Couple’s Lost Engagement Ring With Metal Detector and Turns Down Reward

By Regina Sienra on February 19, 2026
Man using metal detector

Photo: shestakov15/Depositphotos (Not a picture of the actual event.)

It was the scenario many treasure hunters dream of. When a man named Brian Harpring was exploring a beach near Savannah, GA, with his trusty metal detector, a man approached him for help. “Big reward for you,” the guy offered. “You can help me find a ring?” The hunter, who shares his adventures in a YouTube channel called Savannah Harps, took on the challenge, but declined the money, simply hoping to save the day.

“If you know where you dropped it, I’ll absolutely find it,” said the treasure hunter, who couldn’t help but inquire more about the ring. “Is it gold?” he asked. The ring in question was made of platinum and had a diamond worth thousands of dollars. Despite how valuable the piece of jewelry was, Harpring reiterated, “I don’t take money by the way so don’t even try to give me money.”

Using a XP Deus metal detector and following location queues from the man and his bride, the metal detectorist found the ring in a matter of seconds. “That’s a nice stag on a ring, heavy too,” he said when picking it up. The couple, who was looking into Facebook Marketplace for a metal detector before bumping into Harpring, couldn’t believe their eyes.

The bride shared that she had been crying for hours over her ring, and went in to hug the treasure hunter. “You don’t know what you just did for us,” added the groom. He insisted that Harpring follow him to the car to reward him, but he declined, only congratulating them for their upcoming wedding. “When you know where it is, it’s so easy,” Harpring said, putting the couple at ease about the efforts the search took him.

Instead, Harpring had something for the pair, giving them some marriage advice after shouting them out on YouTube. “Always stay receptive to God’s divine plan,” he said. This wasn’t the first time the man has come to the rescue of random strangers, as other commenters have shared their experiences in the comments, thanking him for recovering precious jewels. Who knew superheroes roamed the beaches of Georgia?

You can watch the full ring rescue mission below.

A couple who lost their engagement ring turned to a man nearby with a metal detector for help and offered a reward. After finding it, he declined the money.

Related Articles:

British Man With a Metal Detector Stumbles Upon 52,000 Ancient Coins Worth $500K

Dutch Metal Detectorist Discovers a Medieval Hoard of Gold Jewelry and Silver Coins

Metal Detectorist in the UK Finds a Medieval Diamond Wedding Ring

Amateur Metal Detectorist Discovers 13th-Century Gold Coin Featuring Henry III

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Adorable 6-Year-Old Makes History by Selling 100,000 Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies
Kristen Stewart Saves Historic LA Theater From Shutting Down, Plans To Restore It
Buddhist Monks End 2,300-Mile Walk for Peace in Washington, D.C.
Olympic Polish Team Brought a Smiling Pierogi Plushie With Them and Fans Love the Mini Mascot
Bill Nye the Science Guy To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the Children’s and Family Emmys
Kauai Animal Shelter Lets You Take Their Dogs on a Field Trip in Paradise

More on My Modern Met

Stingless Bees Have Become the First Insects To Gain Legal Rights
Friends Carry Their Buddy on Their Backs To Help Him See the World
Leaders of Japan and South Korea Got Together To Jam Out in K-Pop Drum Duet
Heartwarming Story of a Dog Who Spent 95 Day in a Shelter and the Boy Who Rescued Him
Mexico City, Home to the World’s Largest Bullring, Bans Violence in Bullfighting To Protect Animals
Finnish Children Are Learning How To Spot AI-Generated Content From the Age of Three

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.