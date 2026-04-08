Coffee Shop Regulars Support Autistic Co-Owner With $1,400 After Tip Jar Theft

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red White & Brew (@redwhitebrewforyou)

When 30-year-old Michael Coyne reached the end of his shift on March 4, the co-owner of Red White and Brew Coffeehouse in Warwick, Rhode Island, discovered that someone had stolen $20 from his tip jar, leaving just $2 behind. Michael, who has autism and ADHD, was understandably upset, but when the local community heard what had happened, they came together to show their support.

When he noticed the tip was missing, Michael told his mother and co-owner Sheila Coyne about it. Unfortunately, the coffee shop’s security cameras were pointed at the door and not the register, so they weren’t able to determine who stole the cash. “I tried to tell him that it’s disappointing, but sometimes people do bad things,” Sheila recalled. “I said, ‘I’ll give you the money,’ and I thought all would be well, but it wasn’t. He was still sad.”

The following day, on March 5, Michael and his mother posted a video to social media sharing how the unfortunate incident had affected them both. “Michael learned a lesson yesterday,” Sheila says in the video. “He was sad, he was disappointed, and I think it felt worse because we feel like this is a safe space here in our cafe, and it’s really homey, and I think it felt like more of a violation.”

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi reposted the video with the caption, “I’ve come to know Michael very well and believe me, it’s not the money that’s bothering him, he’s hurt.” He added, “If you’re in the area please stop in, it would mean the world to Michael and his co-workers.”

Much to Michael and Sheila’s surprise, many people from the community came to show their support, and even offer tips. “It’s been every walk of life; it’s been young couples to elderly men that have come in,” Sheila revealed. “A lady who came in, she got a latte and handed me a $100 bill,” Michael says. “She said she has a 15-year-old son who has autism.”

As of writing, Michael has received over $1,400 in tips—more than the café had taken at the register. Plus, three regular police officers even made Michael a new and more secure tip jar with a lid on top. “We are blown away by this community,” Sheila admitted on Instagram. “We shared the story of Mike’s disappointment the other day to show that some days are hard. What it turned into was nothing short of amazing. Some of you that came out the past couple of days are regulars, some of you had never been here before. We are so very grateful to each and every one of you. Not for the tips or the money, but for the friendship. The support. The acceptance. The lifting Michael up on what started as a tough week.”

The outpouring of support clearly meant a great deal to Michael, who said he feels “absolutely loved.” In a recent video, Sheila signed off with “As always, be kind”—to which Michael added, “And be brave.”

Michael Coyne, co-owner of Red White and Brew Coffeehouse in Warwick, Rhode Island, discovered $20 had been stolen from his tip jar at the end of his shift on March 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red White & Brew (@redwhitebrewforyou)

When the local community heard what had happened, they came together to show support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red White & Brew (@redwhitebrewforyou)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red White & Brew (@redwhitebrewforyou)

Red White and Brew Coffeehouse: Instagram

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