Legendary “Animal Whisperer” Snaps Selfies With the Most Adorable Wild Animals

By Sara Barnes on October 7, 2021
Allan Dixon Animal Selfie With Quokka

Snapping a selfie is an art, and few do it better than Allan Dixon. Known as the “animal whisperer,” the Gold Coast, Australia-based content creator stole our hearts many years ago when his grinning photo next to an equally jubilant quokka went viral. Since that time, Dixon has continued to snap photos next to the smiling small wallabies along with monkeys, kangaroos, and plenty of pups.

Each magnetic selfie features Dixon and an impossibly photogenic animal posing together like they're old friends. Dixon always seems to capture their best side as well as an expression that shows off their personality, whether that’s a curious glance, watchful side-eye, or radiating enthusiasm. Through these portraits, we become acquainted with the animal kingdom and learn that it has the same variety of personalities that humankind has.

Although these selfies look effortless, the candid appeal is a lot of work for Dixon. He spends a lot of time in the creature’s presence so that it’s comfortable with him and he’s gained its trust. Only then does he start to snap the selfies. When the whole thing is said and done, it can take anywhere from five minutes to three hours to get that great photo.

Aside from his charming animal portraits, Dixon uses his social influence online to help enact change. On his popular Instagram account, he brings awareness to issues like the single-use plastic problem and pet homelessness.

Allan Dixon is known as the “animal whisperer” who takes the best selfies with wild creatures, from quokkas to koalas.

Allan Dixon Animal Selfie with KangerooAllan Dixon Animal Selfie With QuokkaAllan Dixon Animal SelfieAllan Dixon Animal SelfieAllan Dixon Animal Selfie with KangarooAllan Dixon Animal SelfieAllan Dixon Animal Selfie with KangarooAllan Dixon Animal SelfieAllan Dixon Animal SelfieAllan Dixon Animal SelfieAllan Dixon Animal SelfieAllan Dixon Animal Selfie With DogAllan Dixon Animal Selfie With DogAllan Dixon Animal Selfie With QuokkaAllan Dixon: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Allan Dixon.

