AI Portraits Reveal How Young Celebrities Might Look as They Get Older

Most, if not all, people are curious about how they’ll look as they age. Although there’s no way to tell what the future holds, artificial intelligence (AI) could offer some clues. With the help of this technology, photographer and lawyer Alper Yesiltas is imagining what young celebrities will look like a few decades from now. In his series Young Age(d), Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, and more have aged forward many years to reveal gray hair and forehead wrinkles.

Yesiltas uses several applications, including AI photo enhancer Remini, to create his compelling generated portraiture. He first focuses on forming a face that’s “persuasive.” This is the hardest part of the process, as Yesiltas must strike a delicate balance between preserving a famous person's current likeness while also including signifiers of their advanced age. But, he must be subtle about it; otherwise, we might not believe the change or recognize the individual. In Young Age(d), he’s achieved it—and left us wondering about other famous folks not included in the series.

If you’d like to see more impressive AI from Yesiltas, check out his project As If Nothing Happened. It features celebrity portraits of people who unexpectedly passed away and imagines what they would’ve looked like had they still been alive.

