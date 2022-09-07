Home / Art

AI-Generated Art Reimagines Chris Farley as the Joker from Batman

By Margherita Cole on September 7, 2022
AI Generated Art of Chris Farley as the Joker

Artificial intelligence can help us produce realistic images that wouldn't otherwise be possible. One of the latest examples of this innovative technology is a series of AI-generated portraits which depict the late SNL actor Chris Farley in the iconic appearance of the Joker from the Batman comic series.

These lifelike images feature the comedian in distinct clownlike makeup, dyed orange-green hair, and wearing a bright purple suit. Each of the three portraits has slight variations in the color scheme of the costume and makeup look. Despite the made-up appearance, it is fairly easy to make out Farley's likeness, allowing the viewer to easily imagine him in the role.

Midjourney AI created these insightful portraits, which were then shared on Twitter. Although it has been 25 years since Farley died from a drug overdose at the age of 33, these photorealistic images make audiences wonder how the real-life actor would have played Gotham city's most famous villain.

AI Generated Art of Chris Farley as the JokerAI Generated Art of Chris Farley as the Joker

h/t: [Screen Rant, Reddit]

All images via Billy Mays III.

