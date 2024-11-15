Home / Architecture

Take a Virtual 3D Tour of St. Peter’s Basilica Created by the Vatican Using 400,000 Images and AI

By Emma Taggart on November 15, 2024
Interior of St. Peters Basilica, Vatican

Photo: Kasto/Depositphotos

St. Peter’s Basilica, one of the world’s most iconic landmarks, is now more accessible than ever thanks to a collaboration between the Vatican and Microsoft. They teamed-up with digital preservation company Iconem to create a stunning digital replica of Rome’s Renaissance-era church using 400,000 high-resolution images.

This groundbreaking project lets you explore St. Peter’s Basilica in breathtaking detail through a virtual 3D tour. Over four weeks, drones, cameras, and lasers meticulously captured every inch of the basilica and its surroundings. The team then used advanced AI algorithms to piece together the data, bringing the sacred site to life online like never before.

St. Peter’s Basilica is the the largest church in the world, but it’s also one of the busiest, with around 50,000 visitors passing through its doors every day. And with the Vatican’s 2025 Jubilee approaching, an extra 30 million pilgrims are expected to visit. For those that want to beat the crowds, this new virtual experience allows people from around the globe to explore the iconic site from the comfort of their home.

Pope Francis praised the project, thanking everyone involved for their efforts to preserve St. Peter’s Basilica and make it accessible to more people. “Everyone, truly everyone, should feel welcome in this great house,” he told Microsoft President Brad Smith during a Vatican press conference.

The project does more than open up St. Peter’s Basilica to a global audience—it’s also helping to protect it. The ultra-detailed images uncovered hidden issues like missing mosaic pieces, cracks, and tiny fissures that would’ve been impossible to spot with the naked eye, all with incredible speed and accuracy.

“This house of prayer for all peoples has been entrusted to us by those who have preceded us in faith and apostolic ministry,” Pope Francis said. “Therefore, it is a gift and a task to care for it, in both a spiritual and material sense, even through the latest technologies.”

Take the 3D tour of St. Peter’s Basilica here.

You can now explore Rome’s St. Peter’s Basilica in breathtaking detail through a virtual 3D tour.

St. Peter’s Basilica 3D tour: Website

Related Articles:

Vatican Museums Open Ancient Roman Necropolis of ‘Via Triumphalis’ to the Public

Why Michelangelo’s ‘David’ Is an Icon of the Italian Renaissance

The Captivating History and Enduring Influence of Italian Renaissance Art

Artists Project the Faces of Endangered Animals onto the Vatican for Environmental Justice

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Stunning High-Rise Has Façade That Mimic the Surrounding Canyons of Colorado
First Ever Artwork Created by a Humanoid Robot To Go On Auction Sells for Over $1 Million
Japan’s 2025 World Expo Pavilion Explores the Cycle of Life
RIP Elwood Edwards: Voice of AOL’s “You’ve Got Mail!” Dies at 74
Researchers Use 134-Year-Old Photo To Create 3D Model of Ancient Sculptural Relief
Photo Contest Celebrates Excellence in Architectural Photography

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Innovative Pavilion Made from 108 Deck Chairs Opens and Closes Like a Flower
Snøhetta Designs Cozy Minimalist Refuge for Hikers in the Pyrenees
This Luxury James Bond-Themed Bar Celebrates 60 Years of ‘Goldfinger’
Smart Robot Lawnmower Tends to Your Yard at the Touch of a Button
Man Builds UFO-Shaped Jet Boat From Scratch and Drives It on a River
Mesmerizing Fleet of 8,100 Drones Breaks World Record for Most Drones Flown at the Same Time

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.