Home / Technology

World’s Smartest AI-Powered Tennis Robot Serves Shots Based on Player‘s Movements

By Emma Taggart on November 21, 2024
PongBot Pace S Series - The Smartest AI-Powered Tennis Robot

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Many of us are familiar with tennis ball machines that launch balls at players, allowing them to practice their shots without a human opponent. The first versions popped up back in the 1920s, but fast forward over 100 years, and Hong Kong-based sports tech company PongBot has just launched something much more advanced: Pace S Series, the “world’s smartest AI-powered tennis robot.”

“Pace S Series is not just a tennis robot,” says PongBot on their Kickstarter campaign. “It’s your smart training partner.” The Pace S Series is powered by advanced AI technology and intelligent sensors that allow the machine to adjust its “serves” based on the player’s movement patterns. With built-in National Tennis Rating Program (NTRP) training modes, the tennis robot simulates a match-like training experience that helps players of all levels to quickly advance their skills. The Pace S Series will even determine your abilities and deliver shots tailored to your level.

The Pace S Series comes with an app and a remote that both allow you to select from over 300 pre-programmed drills or create your own. You can adjust parameters such as the ball landing point, ball speed, spin type, spin rate, and serve frequency for each shot. The machine holds up to 150 tennis balls, and its interchangeable battery lasts up to eight hours, allowing for uninterrupted training sessions.

The AI-powered tennis robot was trained on 100,000 live match data points, enabling it to analyze players' movements in real-time. It can even gauge when a player is ready to level up, adjusting the ball frequency and shot placements to offer a greater challenge. After finishing a drill, players can review their performance on the app, compare their stats with other players, and even share their custom drills.

Learn more about the Pace S Series on Kickstarter, where over 2,000 backers have already pledged more than $2 million, helping the campaign smash its goal.

Hong Kong-based sports tech company PongBot recently launched the Pace S Series, the “world’s smartest AI-powered tennis robot.”

PongBot Pace S Series - The Smartest AI-Powered Tennis Robot

The Pace S Series is powered by advanced AI technology and intelligent sensors that allow the machine to adjust its “serves” based on the player’s movement patterns.

PongBot Pace S Series - The Smartest AI-Powered Tennis Robot

After finishing a drill, players can review their performance on the app, compare their stats with other players, and even share their custom drills.

PongBot Pace S Series - The Smartest AI-Powered Tennis Robot

Learn more about this game-changing machine.

PongBot: Website | Kickstarter

All images via PongBot.

Related Articles:

“Table Tennis Grandma” Zhiying Zeng Makes Olympic Debut at 58 Years Old

Vintage Tennis Rackets Are Transformed Into Unlikely Hoops for Vivid Floral Embroideries

Smart Robot Lawnmower Tends to Your Yard at the Touch of a Button

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Take a Virtual 3D Tour of St. Peter’s Basilica Created by the Vatican Using 400,000 Images and AI
First Ever Artwork Created by a Humanoid Robot To Go On Auction Sells for Over $1 Million
RIP Elwood Edwards: Voice of AOL’s “You’ve Got Mail!” Dies at 74
Researchers Use 134-Year-Old Photo To Create 3D Model of Ancient Sculptural Relief
Smart Robot Lawnmower Tends to Your Yard at the Touch of a Button
Man Builds UFO-Shaped Jet Boat From Scratch and Drives It on a River

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Mesmerizing Fleet of 8,100 Drones Breaks World Record for Most Drones Flown at the Same Time
RingConn Gen 2 Is a Next-Gen Smart Ring to Help You Keep Track of Your Health
Public Work Uses AI Tagging to Organize Over 100,000 Copyright-Free Images
Star Wars Fan 3D-Prints Millennium Falcon Wireless Mouse
Viral AI-Generated “Gorilla Sofas” Are Now Being Made in Real Life
Friend: The AI Necklace That Could Redefine Friendship

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.