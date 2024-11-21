World’s Smartest AI-Powered Tennis Robot Serves Shots Based on Player‘s Movements

Many of us are familiar with tennis ball machines that launch balls at players, allowing them to practice their shots without a human opponent. The first versions popped up back in the 1920s, but fast forward over 100 years, and Hong Kong-based sports tech company PongBot has just launched something much more advanced: Pace S Series, the “world’s smartest AI-powered tennis robot.”

“Pace S Series is not just a tennis robot,” says PongBot on their Kickstarter campaign. “It’s your smart training partner.” The Pace S Series is powered by advanced AI technology and intelligent sensors that allow the machine to adjust its “serves” based on the player’s movement patterns. With built-in National Tennis Rating Program (NTRP) training modes, the tennis robot simulates a match-like training experience that helps players of all levels to quickly advance their skills. The Pace S Series will even determine your abilities and deliver shots tailored to your level.

The Pace S Series comes with an app and a remote that both allow you to select from over 300 pre-programmed drills or create your own. You can adjust parameters such as the ball landing point, ball speed, spin type, spin rate, and serve frequency for each shot. The machine holds up to 150 tennis balls, and its interchangeable battery lasts up to eight hours, allowing for uninterrupted training sessions.

The AI-powered tennis robot was trained on 100,000 live match data points, enabling it to analyze players' movements in real-time. It can even gauge when a player is ready to level up, adjusting the ball frequency and shot placements to offer a greater challenge. After finishing a drill, players can review their performance on the app, compare their stats with other players, and even share their custom drills.

Learn more about the Pace S Series on Kickstarter, where over 2,000 backers have already pledged more than $2 million, helping the campaign smash its goal.

PongBot: Website | Kickstarter

All images via PongBot.

