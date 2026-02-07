High-Altitude Cottage Nestles Seamlessly Into Georgia’s Stunning Mountain Landscapes

High in the mountains of Georgia, some 3,014 meters (about 9,888 feet) above sea level, lies a secret refuge. Designed by the Tbilisi-based Studio Stipfold, this shelter is conceived as the Caucasian country’s first sustainable high-altitude destination, deftly combining hospitality and environmental stewardship.

The AltiHut Cottage, as the firm has named it, embodies solitude, tranquility, and, perhaps most importantly, a vital interconnectedness with nature. Complete with a massive, floor-to-ceiling window and clad in sleek, minimalist concrete, the cottage offers dramatic views of the mountainous landscape, effectively blurring the boundaries between interior and exterior. This effect creates an intimate and more unified relationship between the cottage and its surroundings, inviting its visitors to indulge in and reflect upon the scenery without barriers.

Inside, the layout remains simple, warm, and airy, forgoing any extraneous distractions or ornamentation. Natural wood and other organic details complement the rugged terrain, while also balancing the cottage’s camouflaged facade. Taken together, these elements exemplify Studio Stipfold’s commitment to the Georgian landscape, one that they hope to preserve rather than disturb through their architectural vision.

It should come as no surprise, then, that sustainability is at the core of the AltiHut Cottage, whose components will be delivered by helicopter and powered by the sun. The structure is intentionally designed for families and small groups, encouraging a more intentional approach to adventure tourism.

“Each cottage is conceived as a continuation of nature rather than an object placed within it,” Studio Stipfold explains. “The fiber concrete exterior will age and merge with the terrain, while the interior remains calm and enduring. The result is a space that fades into its surroundings, offering a rare kind of silence and clarity.”

The AltiHut Cottage will be accompanied by several other units, serving as a quiet retreat for those in search of Georgia’s stunning mountain vistas. To learn more about the project and the studio behind it, visit the Studio Stipfold website.

Studio Stipfold: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Studio Stipfold.