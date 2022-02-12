Home / Architecture / Hotels

Stunning Contemporary Cabin Pairs Desolate Nature With 15th-Century History

By Samantha Pires on February 12, 2022
Aerial View of Maidla Nature Villa at Maidla Nature Villa

Photo: Geete Talas

If you're looking for a hideaway suitable for reflection amongst the trees, the Maidla Nature Villa may be the perfect fit. Located on the site of an old Estonian manor near a bog, the hotel is described as a place “where nature meets history.” This particular contemporary cabin is the first in a series of three new structures on the historical site.

Designed by b210 architects, Nature Villa KASEKE, or Maidla Nature Villa, is inspired by Estonian wetlands. It is a place to explore both the natural sights and the 15th-century manor nearby—both of which “tells a story of the Estonian spirit.”

The cabin is defined by terraces that mimic the many layers of the wetlands and provide plenty of room for lounging outdoors. It is elevated about one meter, or about three feet, off the ground which protects the structure from flooding in the spring. Though it is surrounded by birch trees, the cabin is carefully planned around them, going so far as to cut holes through the large deck for existing trees.

The architects chose to build with thermoash, a material that has a deep warm color and contrasts with the white birch surrounding it. In the interior, the designers continue the warm wood palette paired with painted steel and dark, contemporary finishings throughout. The hotel room is equipped with extra storage solutions for luggage and an extra guest, a minibar, a kitchen counter stocked with coffee and tea, and even a fireplace perfect for cozy nights indoors. Large floor-to-ceiling panels of glass ensure that guests are always visually connected to the landscape.

For more information about the hotel and to learn how to book your stay, visit Maidla Nature Resort. Keep scrolling for more unbelievable shots of the building and its spectacular site.

The Maidla Nature Resort features a contemporary cabin where guests can admire the Estonian wetlands while visiting a historic site.

Maidla Nature Resort: Website | Instagram | Facebook
b210 architects: Website | Instagram | Facebook
Mari Hunt: Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mari Hunt of b210 architects.

Related Articles:

Adjoining A-Frame Cabins Allows Families To Enjoy the Beauty of the Forest Apart

Fantastical Artwork Imagines Amphibious Cabins Where You Can Reside on the Water

Mirrored Cabin Reflects the Surrounding Landscape to Perfectly Blend in With Scenery

Individually Designed Cabins Offer an Immersive Stay in a Historic Chinese City

Architects Design “Seed” Cabin Pods for a Unique Getaway in the Forests of China

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

5 Space Hotel Designs That Are Out of This World (Literally)
Unique Hotel Concept Is Inspired by the Mollusks in the East China Sea
Luxurious Hotel Built on Top of Boulders Will Transport You Back to the 20th Century
Discover Relaxation and Renewal When You Stay at the Luxury Miraval Arizona Resort
World’s Largest Intact Mosaic Is on View in the Basement of a Luxury Hotel in Turkey
Architects Design a Senegalese Hotel Resort Built Around the Local Baobab Trees

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Croatian Hotel Is Carved Under an Olive Orchard To Blend With Its Surroundings
Be the First To Stay in a Luxurious Glass-Walled Tent Near the Grand Canyon
Iceland Hotel Room Phone Has a Button to Request a Wake-Up Call When the Northern Lights Are Visible
Sleep in a Giant Clamshell Villa at This Unique Island Resort in the Philippines
These Adventurous Raft Hotels Let You Camp on a Lake in Belgium
Mexican Boutique Hotel Features Gorgeous Brick Arches Made of Local Material

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.