Stunning Contemporary Cabin Pairs Desolate Nature With 15th-Century History

If you're looking for a hideaway suitable for reflection amongst the trees, the Maidla Nature Villa may be the perfect fit. Located on the site of an old Estonian manor near a bog, the hotel is described as a place “where nature meets history.” This particular contemporary cabin is the first in a series of three new structures on the historical site.

Designed by b210 architects, Nature Villa KASEKE, or Maidla Nature Villa, is inspired by Estonian wetlands. It is a place to explore both the natural sights and the 15th-century manor nearby—both of which “tells a story of the Estonian spirit.”

The cabin is defined by terraces that mimic the many layers of the wetlands and provide plenty of room for lounging outdoors. It is elevated about one meter, or about three feet, off the ground which protects the structure from flooding in the spring. Though it is surrounded by birch trees, the cabin is carefully planned around them, going so far as to cut holes through the large deck for existing trees.

The architects chose to build with thermoash, a material that has a deep warm color and contrasts with the white birch surrounding it. In the interior, the designers continue the warm wood palette paired with painted steel and dark, contemporary finishings throughout. The hotel room is equipped with extra storage solutions for luggage and an extra guest, a minibar, a kitchen counter stocked with coffee and tea, and even a fireplace perfect for cozy nights indoors. Large floor-to-ceiling panels of glass ensure that guests are always visually connected to the landscape.

For more information about the hotel and to learn how to book your stay, visit Maidla Nature Resort. Keep scrolling for more unbelievable shots of the building and its spectacular site.

The Maidla Nature Resort features a contemporary cabin where guests can admire the Estonian wetlands while visiting a historic site.

Maidla Nature Resort: Website | Instagram | Facebook

b210 architects: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Mari Hunt: Instagram | Facebook



My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mari Hunt of b210 architects.

Related Articles: