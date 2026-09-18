Home / Science / Health

Nearly 72% of Americans Are Feeling Totally Exhausted, but Here’s How To Fix It

By Sara Barnes on September 18, 2026

Are you yawning as you read this? Do you often feel deeply tired, from the top of your head to the soles of your feet? Well, you aren’t alone—not by a long shot. A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concludes that people across the United States are exhausted. In examining nationally representative data, 71.5% of Americans felt frequent fatigue in the past three months, and over 15% felt fatigued most or all of the time.

Fatigue goes beyond feeling tired—we all experience that from time to time. The condition indicates a state of extreme exhaustion that can’t be fixed in a day or two. “Fatigue is one of the most frequently reported health concerns in primary care,” the report explains, “generally defined as physical or mental tiredness or exhaustion that does not improve with additional sleep or rest.”

As with many health issues, frequent fatigue doesn’t affect the population evenly. Women were more likely than men to report it—20% and 13%, respectively. More than half of women said they felt fatigue “some days” and 20% “most days or every day.” By age, younger adults (18–34) reported fatigue more often (about 20%), while those 65 and older reported it less often (13%).

The significant fatigue findings go beyond general tiredness and can lead to other health problems. Anxiety, cognitive difficulty, and symptoms of depression were the top three co-occurring functional challenges most likely reported. “Moreover,” the report states, “about one-half of adults with frequent fatigue reported functioning difficulties in three or more domains (50.9%) compared with 16.9% of adults without frequent fatigue.”

If you are experiencing fatigue, there are ways to lower it. Fixing your sleep schedule can help. It’s often easier said than done, but aim for seven or more hours of sleep a night, block out ambient light with a sleep mask (it can wake you up), and avoid screens for at least an hour before bed.

Other remedies include regular exercise, meditation, and cognitive therapy. An exercise routine, for instance, builds muscle strength and increases endurance. Exercise also releases endorphins, brain chemicals that relieve stress. Meditation helps soothe the nervous system and promotes emotional regulation, something that can help fight anxiety.

To learn more about the report, including its methodology, read it on the CDC.

Source: 71% of Americans Say They’re Completely Exhausted; Fighting fatigue

Related Articles:

New Study Finds Avoiding 3 Health Risks in Midlife Could Delay Dementia by 13 Years

New Studies Suggest That Birdwatching Will Help Boost Your Brain Health

Science Reveals the Surprising Health Benefits of Singing

This 15-Minute Activity Is Proven To Reduce Anxiety and Improve Mental Health

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

New Study Finds Avoiding 3 Health Risks in Midlife Could Delay Dementia by 13 Years
More and More Countries Around the World Are Turning to the Arts To Improve Health
Studies Show This Dietary Supplement Can Reduce Aggression Across Different Age Groups
Scientists at Stanford Find a Way To Regrow Aging Knee Cartilage and Prevent Arthritis
David Attenborough Shares His Secret to Longevity That Anyone Can Do
Study Finds Humans Are Among the Top Mammals for Endurance Running

More on My Modern Met

100-Year-Old Sir David Attenborough’s Dietary Recommendation for Longevity of Life
New Studies Suggest That Birdwatching Will Help Boost Your Brain Health
Vascular Surgeon Says People Who Live Past 90 Often Share One Simple Daily Habit
Blue LED “Suicide Prevention Lights” at Japanese Train Stations Led to 84% Decrease in Suicides
Study Finds Most Preventable Cancers in the World Linked to Two Avoidable Habits
Science Reveals the Surprising Health Benefits of Singing

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.