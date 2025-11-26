Home / Science / Health

This 15-Minute Activity Is Proven To Reduce Anxiety and Improve Mental Health

By Emma Taggart on November 26, 2025
Best Possible Self

Photo: Hay Dmitriy/Depositphotos

Staying positive can be a real challenge for those who suffer from anxiety or low self-worth, but new research shows that our imaginations play a powerful role in creating positive change. A study from the University of Missouri-Columbia revealed that visualizing our best possible selves through a simple, 15-minute exercise showed immediate increases in positive emotions.

The study involved undergraduate students in Missouri who completed the Best Possible Self exercise daily for two weeks. The exercise developed by The Greater Good Science Center (GGSC) invited participants to consider all areas of their life—such as their career, academic work, relationships, hobbies, and health—and write continuously for 15 minutes about what they imagine their best possible future to be.

“This exercise is most useful when it is very specific,” says the GGSC. “If you think about a new job, imagine exactly what you would do, who you would work with, and where it would be. The more specific you are, the more engaged you will be in the exercise and the more you’ll get out of it.”

Participants who stuck with the daily practice for two weeks felt more positive right away. And the people who kept doing the exercise after the study ended were still feeling the benefits a month later. While the original group was mostly white, female college students, the researchers have since looked at how this exercise works for other demographics as well.

In Norway, for example, a four-week online program boosted emotional well-being for six months, no matter someone’s age, gender, or education level. And among South Korean and Chinese university students, adding the Best Possible Self exercise to six- and eight-week wellness programs led to increases in well-being, and even reductions in depression.

To prove the concept even further, the GGSC collaborated with award-winning psychologist Dacher Keltner to produce a podcast called The Science of Happiness. Each episode focuses on a guest who tries a Greater Good in Action practice like the Best Possible Self exercise to boost their well-being.

Do you believe in manifesting your best life? Try out the Best Possible Self exercise for yourself and check out the full report by the University of Missouri-Columbia.

The Greater Good Science Center: Website

Source: Best Possible Self

Related Articles:

What Is a Junk Journal? Learn How To Get Creative With Everyday “Junk”

Study Confirms That Watching Studio Ghibli Films Is Great for Your Mental Health

New Research Reveals That Participating in Arts and Culture Events Positively Impacts Physical and Mental Health

People Can Be Prescribed “Photography” as a Mental Health Treatment in the UK

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Nike Announces World’s First Powered Footwear To Help People Walk Faster and Farther
New Study Says That Going to Art Galleries Can Improve Your Health and Wellness
New Study Says Listening to Music Could Lower Dementia Risk by Over 30%
New Study Finds That Early Exposure to Peanuts Helped 60,000 Children Avoid Allergies
The Record-Breaking Longest Living Siblings in the World All Ate This Hearty Dish Every Day
Having a Purpose in Life Can Reduce the Risk of Dementia, New Research Finds

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Doctors Have Successfully Treated Huntington’s Disease for the First Time
Study Confirms That Watching Studio Ghibli Films Is Great for Your Mental Health
Scientists Say 30 Minutes of This Type of Exercise Is the Best Way To Improve Sleep
High Schooler Develops an Affordable Way To Filter Microplastics From Drinking Water
Japanese Art of Shinrin-Yoku, or “Forest Bathing,” Is Beneficial for Us All
New Research Reveals That Our Immune Systems May Activate Just by Seeing Sick Faces

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.