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LEGO Officially Announces a 12,000-Piece Sagrada Família Set, Its Largest Ever

By Regina Sienra on June 12, 2026

LEGO Sagrada Família with Barcelona in the background

It’s a big week for the Sagrada Família. After finally reaching its full height with the completion of its final and tallest tower, it was announced that the Pope would be inaugurating and blessing the structure during a visit to Barcelona, which would coincide with the centenary of the death of architect Antoni Gaudí, whose vision has finally come to life. And now, adding to the ambitious architecture’s celebrations, LEGO has officially announced the release of their Sagrada Família set.

At 12,060 pieces, the Sagrada Família is the largest LEGO building set by piece count that has ever been released. With the inclusion of so many pieces, LEGO is clearly releasing an extremely detailed set, capturing what makes the basilica such an alluring building. One standout element is the stained-glass window effect, which replicates the way light moves through the real basilica, filling it with a myriad of hues.

“We felt an immense responsibility to do justice to the Sagrada Família through this design,” says Rok Žgalin Kobe, LEGO architecture designer. “Our goal was to honor Gaudí’s vision with the utmost respect, capturing the rhythm of the basilica’s construction, its extraordinary complexity and ambition, and translating that into an immersive building experience. This is not only the largest LEGO set ever, but a model of one of the most ambitious architectural works in the world. Balancing scale and precision, while remaining faithful to a living monument that has been evolving for more than a century, was a unique design challenge—and one we’re incredibly proud of.”

As a tribute to Gaudí’s genius, the building steps mirror the basilica’s actual construction sequence. First up are the foundational Apse and Crypt, followed by the Nativity and Passion facade, before taking on the grand naves, Western Sacristy, and its six towers, including the brand new Tower of Jesus Christ. The final part features the Eastern Sacristy and the Glory facade, which is currently under construction.

When finished, it measures over 24 inches high, 18.5 inches wide, and 15 inches deep. Whether you’re an architecture lover or a worldly traveler, this LEGO set will surely be a statement piece in your living room.

The Sagrada Família LEGO set is now available for pre-order, and is being released globally on November 1. To get yours, visit LEGO’s website.

LEGO has officially announced the release of their Sagrada Família set.

Details of LEGO Sagrada Família set

Details of LEGO Sagrada Família set

At 12,060 pieces, the Sagrada Família is the largest LEGO building set ever released by piece count.

Details of LEGO Sagrada Família set

Details of LEGO Sagrada Família set

This allows LEGO to be thorough when it comes to details, capturing what makes the basilica such an alluring building.

Details of LEGO Sagrada Família set

When finished, it measures over 24 inches high, 18.5 inches wide, and 15 inches deep.

Details of LEGO Sagrada Família set

Woman assembling LEGO Sagrada Família set

The Sagrada Família set is coming out on November 1.

Box of LEGO Sagrada Família set

LEGO: Website | Instagram

All images via LEGO.

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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