Made out of a single piece of ivory, this artist's tool includes six oval paint wells that still contain cakes of blue, green, brown, yellow, red, and black pigments. At one end of the palette is also an inscription of the pharaoh Amenhotep III (ca. 1401-1353 BCE) in hieroglyphics as well as the epithet “beloved of Re.” Amenhotep III's reign was one of the most prosperous periods of ancient Egypt and filled with achievements in art and culture. Despite its age, the design of this painter's palette closely resembles many of the artistic tools we use today.

An ancient Egyptian painter's palette from 3,400 years ago is inscribed with pharaoh Amenhotep III's name.

Pigments are still preserved in the six oval wells.

All images via The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

