Astrophotographer Captures a Glimpse of the ISS Crossing the Sun From His Backyard

“There's a very narrow band where you, the space station and Sun are all in a straight line and it's about three miles wide,” shared Cooper. “I'd checked the data three days before and it was going to miss my house, I checked the day before and it was going to be over my house, so I was lucky.”

To capture the event, Cooper used a high-speed camera that shoots at 80 frames per second. He also used a special telescope with a filter that allowed him to photograph the event safely.

If you are interested in seeing when a transit might happen in your area, NASA has a helpful website that provides detailed information. But, it's important to note that just because a transit may occur, there's no guarantee that it will be visible. Weather is a critical factor in whether or not one can view this blink-and miss it event. And, if you do attempt to view an ISS transit, it's vital to take a cue from Cooper and use proper safety equipment to avoid damaging your eyes.

Astrophotographer Jamie Cooper was able to photograph the ISS transit the Sun from his backyard in England.