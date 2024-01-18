All 13 Full Moons From 2023 Together in One Brilliant Photo

Photographer Ivana Fanti is fascinated by the Moon. Believing it to be a source of creative energy, it's often the subject of her astrophotography. Her Instagram feed is filled with incredible images that are a testament to her determination and dedication to photographing the Earth's satellite. To close out 2023, she posted one image that sparked the public's imagination and racked up over 1.8 million likes.

The composite photo shows all 13 full moons from last year. Lined up against a solid black background, it's a cool look at how the Moon changes hues throughout the year. Balanced right in the middle with July's red moon, the photo is a creative remembrance of the past year's astronomy.

Fanti didn't set out with the image in mind. Originally, she simply decided to try her luck in photographing the full moon, hoping that she'd have clear skies on the proper days. In the end, she ended up with a solid photo each time and then decided to wrap up the year with a fun image.

Eleven of the Moon photographs were taken on the Italian island of Sardinia, while August and September brought Fanti to London and Milan. But the change of location didn't throw off the balance. Interestingly, there is a natural color symmetry in the image, as the Moon moves from gray to yellowish to red in July and then moves back to gray at the end of the year.

Fanti, who is also selling a print of the image, is thrilled about its success. “I hope that people are inspired to have a closer look at the sky and realize how intrinsically connected we are to something apparently very far away from us.”

See all 13 individual full moons from 2023 that were used in the composite shot.

