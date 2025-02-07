Home / Science / Astronomy

Astronomers Discover Football Field-Sized Asteroid That May Strike Earth in 2032

By Regina Sienra on February 7, 2025
Asteroid in space

Photo: Mopic/Depositphotos (Not a picture of the actual asteroid.)

Astronomers recently identified an asteroid that has a small chance of striking Earth on December 22, 2032. The space rock, known as 2024 YR4, is about 130 feet to about 300 feet in diameter—making it about as big as a football field. So far, scientists say there is no cause for concern yet, but they will keep a close eye on it to rule out any dangers.

The asteroid was discovered by the NASA-sponsored Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), an asteroid impact early warning system. When 2024 YR4 was first spotted, it had an impact probability of 1.2%, which was then recently updated by the European Space Agency to 2.2%. Due to its orbit, 2024 YR4 will be observable through April, and then will fade out of view until 2028, providing vital windows for astronomers to learn more about it.

In the Torino scale, which categorizes the impact hazard of near-Earth objects on a scale from 0 to 10, 2024 YR4 is ranked as a 3, which means “a close encounter that warrants attention from astronomers and the public,” especially since the encounter is less than a decade a way. Given the asteroid is larger than 50 meters (164 feet) and has an impact probability higher than 1% at a point sometime within the next 50 years, two UN-endorsed asteroid reaction groups have been activated: the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN), led by NASA, and the Space Mission Planning Advisory Group (SMPAG), chaired by ESA, which will continue to monitor the situation.

“Asteroid 2024 YR4 has an almost 99% chance of safely passing Earth on 22 December 2032, but a possible impact cannot yet be entirely ruled out,” says the ESA, adding that it's not yet possible to determine exactly where it could hit. However, NASA has indicated that impact would occur somewhere along a risk corridor that includes parts of the eastern Pacific Ocean, northern South America, the Atlantic Ocean, Africa, the Arabian Sea, and South Asia. While the asteroid is not nearly as big as the one that killed the dinosaurs, it could cause damages to an area with a radius of several miles.

“The worldwide community is watching this and taking notice that it's reached this threshold,” Kelly Fast, the acting planetary defense officer for NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office, told NPR. “We do want to keep an eye on it. We do take it seriously, but we want to put it in perspective … There's still a very low probability that it would even impact the Earth at all.”

To further ease the public's concerns, ESA notes that we've only learned about close encounters like that of 2024 YR4 now that mankind has tools to keep track of them. They say, “As our asteroid survey technology improves, we are likely to detect an increasing number of objects passing close to Earth that we would have missed in the past.” The hope now is that the impact probability will fall to zero over time.

Sources: Asteroid 2024 YR4 reaches level 3 on the Torino Scale; ESA actively monitoring near-Earth asteroid 2024 YR4; Asteroid 2024 YR4 – latest updates; Astronomers are tracking an asteroid that could hit Earth in 2032; Torino Impact Hazard Scale

Related Articles:

Scientists Think Some Asteroids May Contain Elements Unheard of on Earth

NASA’s First Asteroid Sample Has Finally Landed on Earth

Sound of a Meteorite Crashing to Earth Captured for First Time Ever on a Security Cam

NASA Discovers Asteroid That Could Hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

7 Planets in Our Solar System Will Appear in the Sky at the Same Time for One Night Only
You Can See Four Planets Shining Brightly in the Night Sky Every Night in January
NASA Astronauts Aboard the International Space Station Send Festival Holiday Greeting
After His Death, Neil Armstrong’s Widow Found a Bag of Space Artifacts in His Closet
Dazzling Quadrantid Meteor Shower Will Light Up the Night Sky This New Year
NASA Astronauts Stuck in Space Share Festive Photo That’s Out of this World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Get Ready for the Geminid Meteor Shower, the Last Big Astronomy Event of 2024
Best New Photos of Jupiter From the Latest Flyby of NASA’s Juno Spacecraft
Get Ready for the Last Supermoon of the Year — And the Last One for a While
Webb Telescope Captures Young Star Cluster That May Unveil Early Days of the Universe
JWST Discovers Icy Exoplanet That Looks Like an Eyeball May Have Liquid Ocean
Astronomers Make a Discovery That Challenges Our Notions of the Universe

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.