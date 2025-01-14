Home / Science / Astronomy

7 Planets in Our Solar System Will Appear in the Sky at the Same Time for One Night Only

By Regina Sienra on January 14, 2025
Astronomer observing the immensity of the universe and the stars. Silhouette of a astronomy lover person with a telescope observing the blue starry sky at night.

Photo: polsolee/Depositphotos

Many of us learn the names and order of all the planets in our Solar System from a very young age, though it's uncommon to witness them all at once (or perhaps ever) in the night sky. Most of the time we only get to see one or two at a time—such as Venus, regularly the brightest planet in the sky. However, a rare upcoming event will soon allow us to see seven planets in the sky at the same time for one night only.

On February 28, 2025, Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter, and Mars will all come together in a planetary event for the ages. We'll get to see all planets at the same time thanks to them being on the same side of the Sun simultaneously, something that doesn't occur often, particularly for these many planets at once.

While these events are known as alignments, it has more to do with all planets being together in the night sky rather than them literally aligning. After all, planets always appear on a line in the sky. This is known as the ecliptic, the plane in which all planets orbit around the Sun. The ecliptic also explains why planets seem to be so close to each other in the night sky despite being millions of miles away from one another. They also never form a neat straight line either, as some of their orbits are tilted a little above or below this plane.

That's not the only exciting planetary alignment coming up though. Before that, on January 21, all planets except Mercury will be shining at the same time. Mars, Saturn, Venus, and Jupiter will be visible to the naked eye, but you'll need powerful binoculars or a telescope to see Neptune and Uranus. Also, make sure to find yourself in a location free from tall buildings or high mountains, as they may cover the planets that are the lowest in the sky, such as Venus and Saturn, depending on your vantage point.

Even if you were to look up during a random night in January, you'd still encounter a very exciting sight—four planets shining brightly in the sky at the same time. NASA has said that while multi-planet viewing opportunities (like the four planets being viewable at the same time) aren’t super rare, they don’t happen every year, so it’s worth checking them out. That's why, even if you miss out on the larger alignments, you'll still have other opportunities see something amazing.

To stay up to date with more amazing astronomical events, make sure to visit NASA's website.

Soon, all seven planets will appear in the sky at the same time for one night only.

Three people looking at a starry sky

Photo: milangucci/Depositphotos

On February 28, 2025, Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter, and Mars will all be visible simultaneously.

We'll get to see all planets in our Solar System at the same time thanks to them being on the same side of the Sun—something that doesn't occur often, particularly for these many planets.

Woman looking at night sky with amateur astronomical telescope.

Photo: milangucci/Depositphotos

Sources: Planetary Alignment: What Is It? When Is the Next Planetary Alignment?; A Rare Alignment of 7 Planets Is About to Take Place in The Sky; What’s Up: January 2025 Skywatching Tips from NASA

Related Articles:

You Can See Four Planets Shining Brightly in the Night Sky Every Night in January

JWST Discovers Icy Exoplanet That Looks Like an Eyeball May Have Liquid Ocean

Colorful Infographics Explore the Mysterious World of Exoplanets

Earth Is Temporarily Getting a “Mini-Moon” That Will Orbit Our Planet for the Next Two Months

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

You Can See Four Planets Shining Brightly in the Night Sky Every Night in January
NASA Astronauts Aboard the International Space Station Send Festival Holiday Greeting
After His Death, Neil Armstrong’s Widow Found a Bag of Space Artifacts in His Closet
Dazzling Quadrantid Meteor Shower Will Light Up the Night Sky This New Year
NASA Astronauts Stuck in Space Share Festive Photo That’s Out of this World
Get Ready for the Geminid Meteor Shower, the Last Big Astronomy Event of 2024

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Best New Photos of Jupiter From the Latest Flyby of NASA’s Juno Spacecraft
Get Ready for the Last Supermoon of the Year — And the Last One for a While
Webb Telescope Captures Young Star Cluster That May Unveil Early Days of the Universe
JWST Discovers Icy Exoplanet That Looks Like an Eyeball May Have Liquid Ocean
Astronomers Make a Discovery That Challenges Our Notions of the Universe
Stunning Images of Comet A3 Captured by Astronauts Aboard the ISS

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.