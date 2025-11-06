Andy Warhol’s Provocative Yet Intimate Polaroids Live Again in Downtown New York

Contrary to what pop culture may have us believe, Andy Warhol didn’t just create screenprints of Campbell’s soup cans, celebrities, and dollar signs. He also produced a treasure trove of Polaroids, showing off friends, lovers, artists, stars, and everyday locals. Though he would repurpose them for screenprints, these portraits contain an intimacy that’s often lacking in his commercial pop art. That fact is exactly what grounds the latest exhibition dedicated to his Polaroids, now on view at the Grove Foundation for the Arts in New York.

Titled The Dialectical Third, the exhibition gathers some 150 photographs pulled from Warhol’s Ladies and Gentlemen (1975), Sex Parts (1976), Torso (1977), and Querelle (1982) series. In these Polaroids, the artist explores social and sexual taboos, gender performance, and explicit content with such confidence and honesty that the majority of these works have remained largely unknown to the broader public—until now, of course. Throughout, visitors will encounter a stunning portrait of Marsha P. Johnson, one of the most prominent activists of New York’s LGBTQ rights movement; a drag queen with striking lashes and delicate blue eye shadow; men’s bare thighs, chests, and torsos, pressed against one another; and even a self-portrait, in which Warhol dons his iconic “fright wig.”

When considered together, these four photographic series offer a new dimension to the artist’s practice. Ladies and Gentlemen, for instance, veers away from the commercial and consumerist commentary Warhol typically enjoyed, instead mining how transgender people, drag performers, and other queer individuals express gender and its various points of artifice and authenticity. The series remains just as evocative as it did 50 years ago, especially in an era of increased transphobia. Sex Parts and Torso are equally subversive, rendering male body parts and intimacy with a provocative yet tender edge. What are the limits of gender and sexuality, Warhol seems to ask, in a society that deems deviations from the norm as dangerous, if not repulsive? And, perhaps more importantly, how can those limits be captured within a single image?

“This exhibition takes as its philosophical foundation the notion that truth doesn’t reside in singular, fixed positions,” says Dina Giordano, curator and Grove’s executive director. “Andy Warhol’s Polaroid series—which confront duality, representation, identity, and embodiment—serve as a guide through this conceptual landscape.”

If its title is any indication, The Dialectical Third is indeed guided by a theoretical framework. But the exhibition doesn’t need an understanding of theory to remain resonant or meaningful. After all, the Polaroids speak for themselves, their voices echoing across decades but still as shocking, exciting, joyful, and explicit as they were in the past.

Andy Warhol: The Dialectical Third is currently on view at the Grove Foundation for the Arts through November 15, 2025.

Exhibition Information :

Andy Warhol

The Dialectical Third

October 24–November 15, 2025

The Grove Foundation for the Arts

86 Walker Street, New York, NY 10013

Grove Foundation for the Arts: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alma Communications.

