Andy Warhol: Discover the “Supermarket Experience” of an Iconic Pop Artist [Infographic]

The late Andy Warhol was a beloved American painter, draftsman, filmmaker and printmaker; however, he always considered himself to be a “commercial artist” throughout his entire career. He studied at the Carnegie Institute and graduated in 1949 with a degree in Pictorial Design. Shortly after, Warhol moved to New York to become a commercial illustrator.

Warhol envisioned a type of art that both glorified and criticized the consumption habits of consumers. He used photographic silkscreen printing to create his paintings and celebrity portraits. This technique allowed him to easily produce a multitude of versions and variations of the prints. He would directly reproduce images already in the public eye, such as tabloid photos and publicity shots. Warhol was able to create on canvas the experience of being in the aisle of a supermarket.

Scroll down to “shop” through the aisles of pop culture consumer product paintings by Andy Warhol in an infographic by My Modern Met.

Learn how Andy Warhol created the supermarket experience on canvas in this infographic.

