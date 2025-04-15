Home / Photography / Street Photography

See What 1970s New York’s Pulsating Nightlife Looked Like in New Exhibition

By Jessica Stewart on April 15, 2025
Studio 54 Photography by Meryl Meisler

“Dance Trio (Judi Jupiter Between JJ and Frankie),” Studio 54, NY, NY, July 1977

Capturing the energy of the disco era, Meryl Meisler‘s nightlife photography is a true time capsule. Taken in 1970s New York City, when Meisler worked as an illustrator and art teacher, they bring us into the pulsating beats that brought people of all ages, races, and sexual orientations to the dancefloor. Meisler's solo exhibition, Studio 54 & More, is a celebration of this imagery and the dynamic moment in history they capture.

It’s important to note that Meisler wasn't just a photographer searching for material; she was frequenting these nightclubs herself. “I don’t go out and take pictures. I take pictures where I go,” she shares. This allowed her to create connections with the flamboyant characters who spent their nights on the dance floor, thus making her photographs an insider's view of famous locations like Studio 54.

The show at Paris' Polka Galerie complements the Disco, I'm Coming Out exhibition at the Philharmonie de Paris, which also features Meisler's work. Collectively, they celebrate the world of disco and its importance to American culture.

“As a musical genre at the crossroad of various Civil Rights movements, Disco became a rallying point for queer, Latino, and Black communities,” says the gallery. “The blend of these groups would give rise to a rich iconography made up of the unbridled spectacle of a youth longing for freedom after the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal. On the dance floor, Disco is a hymn for the freedom of expression.”

Incredibly, it's only in the last 15 years that Meisler has begun showing her disco photos publicly. After retiring from teaching iņ 2010, she began to explore her rich archives and publish her incredible photography. In doing so, she's allowed us to enter into this world and go back to those magical, carefree evenings.

Studio 54 & More is now on view at Polka Galerie in Paris until May 17, 2025.

Photographer Meryl Meisler spent the 1970s in New York City photographing its nightlife.

Andy Warhol at Studio 54

“Andy Warhol Smiling with Eyes Closed (Between his Friend and JudiJupiter),” Studio 54, NY, NY July 1977

Studio 54 Photography by Meryl Meisler

“Nicole’s Silver Boots Stretched on Floor,” Studio 54, NY, NY June 1977

Studio 54 Photography by Meryl Meisler

“Rejected from Studio 54 No No (with Judi Jupiter),” NY, NY, October 1978

Studio 54 dance floor

“The Dance Floor,” Studio 54, NY, NY, July 1979 1/5

A new exhibition in Paris celebrates her stunning candid photos taken during the disco era.

Fire Islands Pines Party in the 1970s

“Crucify, Star Wars Party,” Fire Island Pines, NY, August 1977

Studio 54 Photography by Meryl Meisler

“Trapeze Artist Michelle on A Night We Were Rejected from Studio
54,” GG’s Barnum Room, NY, NY, December 1978

Meryl Meisler nightlife party

“Dallas Performs Near Mirrors, Hurrah Wild Wild West Party,” NY, NY, March 1978

“I don’t go out and take pictures. I take pictures where I go.”

Women's Next Move After Initial Embrace on Floor Near Judi Jupiter's Legs

“Women's Next Move After Initial Embrace on Floor Near Judi Jupiter's Legs,” Les Mouches, NY, NY June 1978

Studio 54 Photography by Meryl Meisler

“Exit Door, COYOTE Hookers Masquerade Ball,” Copacabana, NY, NY, February 14, 1977

Coyote Hookers Masquerade Ball

“Spreading Wings at the COYOTE Hookers Masquerade Ball,” Copacabana, NY, NY, February 14, 1977

Studio 54 Photography by Meryl Meisler

“Man In The Moon With An Animated Spoon,” Studio 54, NY, NY, August 1977

Judi Jupiter at Les Mouches

“The End (Meryl’s Writing on Judi Jupiter),” Les Mouches, NY, NY

Exhibition Information:
Meryl Meisler
Studio 54 & More
March 21, 2025–May 17, 2025
Polka Galerie
Cour de Venise, 12, rue Saint-Gilles, 75003 Paris

Meryl Meisler: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Meryl Meisler.

Related Articles:

50 Years of Meryl Meisler’s Iconic New York Nightlife Photography on Display

Top 12 Street Photographers Who Captured the Grit of New York in the 70s and 80s

Legendary Celebrity Photographer Norman Seeff on His Incredible 50-Year Career [Interview]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Exquisite Street Photography Celebrates the Different Moods of New York City at Night [Interview]
50 Years of Jamel Shabazz’s Documentary Photography on Display in the Bronx
Intimate Photographs Explore the Rebellious Japanese Rockabilly Subculture [Interview]
Photographer Gives the World a Rare Glimpse of Life in North Korea [Interview]
African Street Style and Global Subcultures Celebrated in Retrospective Photography Exhibition
Six Decades of Elliott Erwitt’s Iconic New York Street Photography

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ernest Cole’s Lost American Photos From the 1960s and 1970s Published for the First Time
Vivian Maier’s Street Photography Coming to New York for Comprehensive Exhibition
50 Years of Meryl Meisler’s Iconic New York Nightlife Photography on Display
Global Street Photography Contest Honors Photographers Capturing Slice-of-Life Snapshots
Photographer Spent Eight Years Capturing Life on the Gritty New York Subway in the 1970s and 1980s
Street Photographer’s Photos Demonstrate Life’s Strange Visual Coincidences

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.