See What 1970s New York’s Pulsating Nightlife Looked Like in New Exhibition

Capturing the energy of the disco era, Meryl Meisler‘s nightlife photography is a true time capsule. Taken in 1970s New York City, when Meisler worked as an illustrator and art teacher, they bring us into the pulsating beats that brought people of all ages, races, and sexual orientations to the dancefloor. Meisler's solo exhibition, Studio 54 & More, is a celebration of this imagery and the dynamic moment in history they capture.

It’s important to note that Meisler wasn't just a photographer searching for material; she was frequenting these nightclubs herself. “I don’t go out and take pictures. I take pictures where I go,” she shares. This allowed her to create connections with the flamboyant characters who spent their nights on the dance floor, thus making her photographs an insider's view of famous locations like Studio 54.

The show at Paris' Polka Galerie complements the Disco, I'm Coming Out exhibition at the Philharmonie de Paris, which also features Meisler's work. Collectively, they celebrate the world of disco and its importance to American culture.

“As a musical genre at the crossroad of various Civil Rights movements, Disco became a rallying point for queer, Latino, and Black communities,” says the gallery. “The blend of these groups would give rise to a rich iconography made up of the unbridled spectacle of a youth longing for freedom after the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal. On the dance floor, Disco is a hymn for the freedom of expression.”

Incredibly, it's only in the last 15 years that Meisler has begun showing her disco photos publicly. After retiring from teaching iņ 2010, she began to explore her rich archives and publish her incredible photography. In doing so, she's allowed us to enter into this world and go back to those magical, carefree evenings.

Studio 54 & More is now on view at Polka Galerie in Paris until May 17, 2025.

Exhibition Information :

Meryl Meisler

Studio 54 & More

March 21, 2025–May 17, 2025

Polka Galerie

Cour de Venise, 12, rue Saint-Gilles, 75003 Paris

