Home / Photography / Street Photography

Illuminating Essence of New York City in the 1980s Captured in Vintage Color Photos

By Jessica Stewart on October 14, 2025

Street sign in New York

Brooklyn native Jeff Rothstein is known for his timeless black-and-white street photography of New York City, which he’s been shooting since the late 1960s. However, the photographer’s work in color is equally revealing, showcasing a different side of the city he calls home.

His vintage color photography, taken on color slide film from the 1980s to 1991, offers an interesting glimpse into Manhattan’s urban fabric. Unlike his monochrome images, which heavily feature the city’s citizens, Rothstein’s color photography focuses on urban details, such as signage and architectural elements. Taken in Manhattan’s most well-known downtown neighborhoods, from the Meatpacking District to Greenwich Village, it’s a fascinating perspective on the city.

Taken together with his black-and-white photography, Rothstein’s color works help paint a complete picture of the dynamic city. Because, while he prefers shooting in black and white (and continues to convert his digital images to monochrome today), Rothstein can’t deny that color offers something unique.

By bringing the viewers into his world, Rothstein transports us to a different, grittier New York City that has largely vanished. In preserving his own experiences, he has frozen this moment in time for all to enjoy.

“My goal is to make the viewer feel that they’re on the street with me, right in the middle of the chaos and theater. The images in this feature are of a city that now exists only in memories,” he tells My Modern Met. “But they will be shared by all of us who have known the city intimately or casually or even remotely and vicariously. The photos are a record of history through a local eye. All shot on film, they are evocative of the time and place of a bygone era, imbued with a timeless quality.”

Jeff Rothstein’s color street photography of New York City, taken in the 1980s, offers a rare glimpse of a grittier city.

NYC Street Photography by Jeff Rothstein

NYC Street Photography by Jeff Rothstein

NYC Street Photography by Jeff Rothstein

NYC Street Photography by Jeff Rothstein

NYC Street Photography by Jeff Rothstein

NYC Street Photography by Jeff Rothstein

NYC Street Photography by Jeff Rothstein

His work focuses on urban details, such as signage and architectural elements.

NYC Street Photography by Jeff Rothstein

NYC Street Photography by Jeff Rothstein

NYC Street Photography by Jeff Rothstein

NYC Street Photography by Jeff Rothstein

NYC Street Photography by Jeff Rothstein

NYC Street Photography by Jeff Rothstein

NYC Street Photography by Jeff Rothstein

Jeff Rothstein: Website | Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jeff Rothstein.

Related Articles:

Stunning Color Street Photography Captures the Spirit of Modern Tokyo

Street Photographer Shares the Moments When He’s Been “Caught” Taking a Photo

Global Street Photography Contest Honors Photographers Capturing Slice-of-Life Snapshots

Exquisite Street Photography Celebrates the Different Moods of New York City at Night [Interview]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Candid and Poetic Winners of the 2025 Pure Street Photography Awards
‘Humans of New York’ Takes Over Grand Central in Vibrant Celebration of Community
Photographer Shares His Images of 1970s New York For the First Time [Interview]
Photographers Visualize the Meaning of “Joy” in Group Exhibition
Photographer Captures Diverse Range of Cyclists Who Cross the Williamsburg Bridge Every Day
Over 7,500 Images From 19th-Century LGBTQ+ Photographer Alice Austen Come Home

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

“Hyperlong Exposure” Photos Poetically Weave the Past and Present Together
See What 1970s New York’s Pulsating Nightlife Looked Like in New Exhibition
Exquisite Street Photography Celebrates the Different Moods of New York City at Night [Interview]
50 Years of Jamel Shabazz’s Documentary Photography on Display in the Bronx
Intimate Photographs Explore the Rebellious Japanese Rockabilly Subculture [Interview]
Photographer Gives the World a Rare Glimpse of Life in North Korea [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.