Tufting Artist Creates Bold and Beautiful Wall Art With Vibrant Yarn

By Emma Taggart on February 18, 2025

David Nott Tufting Art

Artist David Nott takes tufting to a whole new level, turning the traditional carpet-making technique into bold, eye-catching wall art. Inspired by abstract patterns and vibrant colors, he uses a tufting gun to create fluffy, tactile textile art that adds a playful, psychedelic touch to any home.

Nott starts by designing his pieces in Adobe Illustrator, where he maps out his patterns before bringing them to life in fluffy, textured form. With a tufting gun in hand, he carefully shoots loops of yarn through large mesh canvases, turning his digital ideas into bold art that just begs to be touched.

To finish off each piece, Nott carefully uses scissors and an electric razor to fine-tune the soft curves and lines. He tells My Modern Met, “The sculpting part of the process is hands down my favorite. That’s where I can really lean into the precision aspect of the medium.”

Nott’s pieces can take anywhere from 70 to over 100 hours to finish, with his more intricate works requiring more than 35,000 yards of yarn to complete. Each piece is a true labor of love, but Nott’s no stranger to meticulous craftsmanship. Before getting into tufting, he honed his artistic skills with monochrome dotwork, mastering the art of precision long before he picked up the tufting gun.

For Nott, the transition from monochrome to color felt natural. “I was always interested in color theory but I always seemed to stay within the monochrome world,” he says. “From the outside, these two mediums look really different but at the core they are quite similar. Instead of a single dot, it’s a single piece of yarn.”

Nott has gained a steady following on both Instagram and TikTok for his colorful creations. His work has even caught the attention of brands like The North Face, where he brought their iconic puffer coat to life as tufted wall art.

Check out some of Nott’s recent pieces below and find more of his work on TikTok.

Artist David Nott takes tufting to a whole new level, turning the traditional carpet-making technique into bold, eye-catching wall art.

David Nott Tufting Art

With a tufting gun in hand, he carefully shoots loops of yarn through large mesh canvases.

@davidnottt • R H Y T H M • 74 hours & 31,000 yards of yarn to create #satisfying #visualasmr #interiordesign #viralvideo #interiordesign ♬ original sound – David Nott

@davidnottt C O L O R • R I D D L E • IV • 96 hours & 35,000 yards of yarn to create ✨ #satisfying #visualasmr #interiordesign #interiordesign #viralvideo ♬ William Tyler . Caffeine Dreams – David Nott

@davidnotttRAINBOW ROAD 107hrs & 67,000ft of yarn to create. Commissioned by Sphere Las Vegas for Dead & Company ♬ original sound – David Nott

@davidnottt• D O P A M I N E • Commission • 68hrs & 41,000ft of yarn to complete ✨♬ original sound – David Nott

@davidnottt Trust the Process ✨ • 65 hours in 16 seconds • • C A R R Y • O N • was created for a 1970s airbus turned cocktail bar in Phoenix, AZ. Stay tuned for shots of it installed • • • • • • • #satisfying #visualasmr #interiordesign #artistsoftiktok #textiledesign #sculpture ♬ original sound – David Nott

@davidnottt • D R I P • 72 hrs & 38,000 ft of yarn to complete • • • • • • #satisfying #visualasmr #artistsoftiktok #interiordesign ♬ original sound – David Nott

@davidnottt • W A V E S • Commission • from start to finish ✨ #satisfying #visualasmr #interiordesign #artistsoftiktok #textiledesign ♬ original sound – David Nott

When he's not tufting abstract patterns and shapes, he recreates recognizable objects and characters from colorful yarn.

@davidnottt • N U P T S E • 86hrs in 12 seconds in collaboration with @thenorthface #satisfyingvideo #visualasmr #viralvideo ♬ original sound – David Nott

@davidnottt Spend time on the things you love. Happiness comes from the mini acts you do. #MinisoColab #minisosnoopy @Miniso Official @MINISO United States ♬ original sound – David Nott

@davidnottt Timeline cleanse — Trust the process • • • • A reimagining of “The Scientist” by andres valencia • • • • #tufting #davidnott #satisfying #customrugs #rug #fineart ♬ original sound – David Nott

@davidnottt “The difference between an amateur and a professional” • • Email [email protected] for any inquiries • • • #artistsoftiktok #rugsoftiktok #rugtiktok #tufting #tuftingprocess #customrug #satisfying #textiles #davidnott #rikoostenbroek ♬ original sound – David Nott

David Nott: Website | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by David Nott.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
