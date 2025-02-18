Tufting Artist Creates Bold and Beautiful Wall Art With Vibrant Yarn

Artist David Nott takes tufting to a whole new level, turning the traditional carpet-making technique into bold, eye-catching wall art. Inspired by abstract patterns and vibrant colors, he uses a tufting gun to create fluffy, tactile textile art that adds a playful, psychedelic touch to any home.

Nott starts by designing his pieces in Adobe Illustrator, where he maps out his patterns before bringing them to life in fluffy, textured form. With a tufting gun in hand, he carefully shoots loops of yarn through large mesh canvases, turning his digital ideas into bold art that just begs to be touched.

To finish off each piece, Nott carefully uses scissors and an electric razor to fine-tune the soft curves and lines. He tells My Modern Met, “The sculpting part of the process is hands down my favorite. That’s where I can really lean into the precision aspect of the medium.”

Nott’s pieces can take anywhere from 70 to over 100 hours to finish, with his more intricate works requiring more than 35,000 yards of yarn to complete. Each piece is a true labor of love, but Nott’s no stranger to meticulous craftsmanship. Before getting into tufting, he honed his artistic skills with monochrome dotwork, mastering the art of precision long before he picked up the tufting gun.

For Nott, the transition from monochrome to color felt natural. “I was always interested in color theory but I always seemed to stay within the monochrome world,” he says. “From the outside, these two mediums look really different but at the core they are quite similar. Instead of a single dot, it’s a single piece of yarn.”

Nott has gained a steady following on both Instagram and TikTok for his colorful creations. His work has even caught the attention of brands like The North Face, where he brought their iconic puffer coat to life as tufted wall art.

Check out some of Nott’s recent pieces below and find more of his work on TikTok.

When he's not tufting abstract patterns and shapes, he recreates recognizable objects and characters from colorful yarn.

