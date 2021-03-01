Photographer Shows Her Dogs Nature’s Beauty After Rescuing Them From the Streets of Romania

Dogs make great travel companions. Curious and playful, they are often ready and willing to go on an adventure. Austrian photographer Anne Geier highlights this fact in her travel photography that stars her two beautiful pups named Yuri and Finn. Alongside Geier, they trek to mountains, beaches, and lakes, traversing the rocky terrain and taking in the expansive views of the crystal waters in Norway. The results are wanderlust-inducing images that showcase the breathtaking beauty of nature and the wonder it inspires from both humans and pups.

We’ve marveled over Geier’s pet photography for years. Since that time, she has taken her creative journey on the road. “About three years ago we [boyfriend and dogs] started traveling and discovered our new passion,” Geier tells My Modern Met. “We bought us a VW T4 and expanded it to a little camper van. It's perfect, we can go wherever we want and whenever we want. We are totally free and flexible and not bound on any accommodation.”

The simplified way of living might mean that Geier can’t shower for days or have to sleep in a cold car. But those challenging moments are worth it. “You just have to be well organized and have good equipment,” she explains. “For us, it is definitely the perfect way to travel and the biggest luxury we can imagine. Also for the dogs, it's the best time of the year—24 hours of quality time with their owners is everything they need to be happy. You can see and feel how much they enjoy this time during the travels.”

Geier’s dogs are living a life that they wouldn't have imagined many years ago. She rescued Finn and Yuri from the “lonely Romanian streets,” and now she wants to make up for their lost time. It is another motivating factor to show them a world of waterfalls and endless clouds.

Scroll down to see how Geier has made this now-charmed life a reality for them.

Photographer Anne Geier documents her two adorable pups enjoying breathtaking landscapes in Norway.

