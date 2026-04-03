‘Harry Potter’ Watch for Adults Includes a Slithering Snake That Actually Moves on Its Dial

Fans of Harry Potter have long been accustomed to merch inspired by the four Hogwarts houses—Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. Rather than the characters or even the books themselves, the houses offer a way for fans to showcase their personalities. For those who have found themselves right at home in Slytherin, the house for the ambitious and cunning best represented by the arrogant Draco Malfoy, Chinese watchmaker ZBIOLAND hit the nail on the head with their Chamber of Secrets-inspired watch.

Created in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer products, the ZBIOLAND ZBL 1019 “Serpent” builds on the success of the company’s SNAKE mechanical watch. This model made waves for its innovative 3D mechanical serpent that glides across the dial. This feature has been adapted to fit right in with the Wizarding World, evoking the enigmatic Basilisk—a giant serpent that terrorizes the school in the second book of the saga. And it truly looks like a work of magic.

ZBIOLAND describes this watch as more than just a timepiece. “It is a kinetic sculpture for your wrist,” they write. The snake on the dial moves in harmony with the gears, creating a hypnotic dance with the 12 rotating mechanical gears that mark the time, which are shaped like dark gothic flowers.

The Chamber of Secrets door motif is recreated on the back of the watch, featuring eight snakes brought to life with fine detailing. Meanwhile, the snake skin strap is right in tune with the overall Slytherin theme. Forged from Crystal Titanium Grade 5, ZBIOLAND aimed to give the watch a a “relic from the future” aesthetic, also ensuring no two pieces look exactly alike.

The ZBIOLAND ZBL 1019 “Serpent” watch is the result of 400 days of research and design, plus 20 rounds of prototypes and trials. The final product achieves the company’s mission of a watch with an organic yet industrial feel, truly capturing the mystery and power at the center of the franchise.

The watch was originally limited to 200 pieces worldwide, but ZBIOLAND says now there are only 30 left. To get yours, visit the ZBIOLAND webstore. To stay up to date with their latest releases, follow ZBIOLAND on Instagram.

Chinese watchmaker ZBIOLAND released a Chamber of Secrets-inspired watch for fans of Harry Potter; particularly those aligned with the house of Slytherin.

ZBIOLAND: Website | Instagram

All images via ZBIOLAND.

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