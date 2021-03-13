Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Interior Embroideries Capture the Pleasure of Being Around Your Favorite Things

By Margherita Cole on March 13, 2021
Embroidery Art of Daily Life by Anuradha Bhaumick

In the past year, many of us have discovered a newfound appreciation for the home. Textile artist Anuradha Bhaumick celebrates the small pleasures of domesticity in her exquisite embroidery art of detailed interiors and outdoor gardens. Her colorful hoops depict figures enjoying their routine—whether it be reading on the couch, lounging in the bath, or sitting under the trees.

“My idea [in my work] is to elevate the monotony of everyday life with the mundane itself,” Bhaumick says. “I don't see objects as non-living things. The objects that lay around us, make me, ME.” She includes an array of stitched things in her pieces, from patterned carpets to leafy indoor plants and ornate bathtubs. In addition to giving the hoop an exciting textural interest, these details also help curate a warm, lived-in space.

Even the materials used in Bhaumick's creations have a homey touch. “I collage my embroideries using fabric from my mom's kurtas,” she tells My Modern Met. “She's 4′ 11”. So store-bought kurtas never fit her, and I have been collecting these residual fabrics from her tailor post alterations for more than a decade.”

New embroidery art will be available to purchase on Bhaumick's Etsy shop in June. In the meantime, you can follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest creations.

Artist Anuradha Bhaumick creates exquisite embroidery art of detailed interiors and lush outdoor gardens.

Embroidery Art of Daily Life by Anuradha BhaumickEmbroidery Art of Daily Life by Anuradha BhaumickEmbroidery Art of Daily Life by Anuradha BhaumickEmbroidery Art of Daily Life by Anuradha BhaumickEmbroidery Art of Daily Life by Anuradha BhaumickEmbroidery Art of Daily Life by Anuradha BhaumickEmbroidery Art of Daily Life by Anuradha BhaumickEmbroidery Art of Daily Life by Anuradha BhaumickEmbroidery Art of Daily Life by Anuradha Bhaumick
h/t: [Brown Paper Bag]

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Anuradha Bhaumick.

