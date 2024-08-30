Home / Architecture

Glittering Design for Saudi Arabia's New Stadium and Potential World Cup Venue

By Jessica Stewart on August 30, 2024

Aramco Stadium by Populous

After revealing their designs for a stadium in Qiddiya City earlier this year, architecture firm Populous has released images for another FIFA-compliant stadium in Saudi Arabia. Aracmo Stadium is a new 47,000-seat venue that is scheduled to host games in the upcoming 2027 AFC Asian Cup and will be fully compliant with FIFA’s stadium requirements.

Located in Al Khobar, it's inspired by the city's position on the shores of the Arabian Gulf. This has translated into a façade of translucent overlapping sails forming a spiral motif. This form, reminiscent of flowing waves, allows light to penetrate the inside of the stadium via strategically placed openings. The renderings show how these openings give the stadium a glittering appearance, just hinting at the events occurring inside.

The spiral shapes continue within the venue, thanks to ramps and walkways that lead spectators to their seats. With a focus on inclusivity and visitor experience, all the seats are designed to have an uninterrupted view of the pitch. At the same time, a cooling system will keep players and patrons comfortable.

Aracmo Stadium, listed as a venue in the Saudi Arabia bid book for the 2034 World Cup, will sit at the heart of a mixed-use masterplan designed by Populous. All told, the stadium and its surroundings will take up approximately 800,000 square meters (roughly 8.6 million square feet) with a focus on community amenities. These include new sports facilities, retail areas, entertainment zones, and public realm spaces with an aim of providing an unparalleled sports and entertainment experience.

“The building’s open design invites the community to gather, celebrate, and create lasting memories, making it a symbol of Al Khobar’s rich heritage and vibrant future,” shares Shireen Hamdan, senior principal and general manager of Populous KSA. “The design will become iconic in the football world and will be synonymous with Saudi Arabia’s vision to further develop Al Khobar into a global sports destination, attracting visitors from around the world.”

Populous has revealed its design for Saudi Arabia's Aracmo Stadium, which will host games for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and will be FIFA-compliant.

Aramco Stadium by Populous

The 47,000-seat stadium has a glittering design inspired by its location on the shores of the Arabian Gulf.

Aramco Stadium by Populous

Aramco Stadium by Populous

The venue will host sporting and entertainment events and is designed for the comfort of spectators.

Interior of Aramco Stadium by Populous

Interior of Aramco Stadium by Populous

Aracmo Stadium is just one of the structures being built as Saudi Arabia looks to host the 2034 World Cup.

Aramco Stadium by Populous

