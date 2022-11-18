Home / Science / Astronomy

NASA’s Artemis I Rocket Successfully Launches Into Outer Space

By Jessica Stewart on November 18, 2022
Artemis I Takeoff

Photo: NASA/Joel Kowsky

A new era in space exploration has begun thanks to the successful launch of NASA's Space Launch System (SLS). The rocket, which is the most powerful in the world, took off from the Kennedy Space Center on November 16, 2022, as part of the Artemis I mission. The rocket is carrying the Orion spacecraft 40,000 miles beyond the Moon before it returns back to Earth on December 11. To celebrate the event, NASA has released photos from its official photographers on Flickr.

The images show the palpable excitement as crowds wait for the launch and the jubilation when SLS finally takes to the sky. As the launch had been called off several other times due to weather or technical failures, NASA officials were ecstatic to see the rocket take off.

“What an incredible sight to see NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft launch together for the first time. This uncrewed flight test will push Orion to the limits in the rigors of deep space, helping us prepare for human exploration on the Moon and, ultimately, Mars,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Artemis I Rocket Launch

Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Artemis I is part of NASA's mission to explore the Moon and Mars. The goal of this crewless mission is to pave the way for humans to return to the Moon during the Artemis II mission. Orion is the partially reusable spacecraft that will be able to take humans farther into space than ever before. Traveling at speeds of up to 25,000 miles per hour, Orion will perform a series of tests during its time in orbit. These tests will help ensure the safety of astronauts during future crewed missions.

Thus far, Orion has deployed its solar arrays and has been performing system tests. After a series of burns to propel it forward, it should pass the Moon on November 21. Along the way, NASA mission controllers will be monitoring its progress and making any necessary course corrections.

“The Space Launch System rocket delivered the power and performance to send Orion on its way to the Moon,” says Mike Sarafin, Artemis I mission manager. “With the accomplishment of the first major milestone of the mission, Orion will now embark on the next phase to test its systems and prepare for future missions with astronauts.”

On November 16, the Artemis I rocket to the Moon successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center.

Artemis I Rocket Waiting For Takeoff Under the Moon

Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA Artemis I Launch

Photo: NASA/Keegan Barber

Artemis I on Launchpad

Photo: NASA/Joel Kowsky

The Space Launch System carried the Orion spacecraft to the Moon and beyond as thrilled crowds watched the historic event.

Crowd Watching Artemis I Rocket Launch

Photo: NASA/Keegan Barber

People Taking Photos of Artemis I Rocket Launch

Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Kids Waiting For Artemis I Rocket Launch

Photo: NASA/Keegan Barber

After several attempts were called off due to bad weather and technical issues, NASA officially moved into a new era of space exploration thanks to the successful launch.

NASA Artemis I Launch

Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA Artemis I Launch

Photo: NASA/Joel Kowsky

Artemis I Rocket Taking Off

Photo: NASA/Joel Kowsky

Orion will travel 40,000 miles beyond the Moon before returning to Earth in mid-December.

Artemis I Takeoff

Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA Artemis I Launch
NASA Artemis I Launch

Photo: NASA/Keegan Barber

Along the way, it will perform a series of tests to ensure safety for future crewed missions to the Moon.

Fire from Artemis Engines During Launch

Photo: NASA/Joel Kowsky

Trail of Smoke After Artemis Launch

Photo: NASA/Joel Kowsky

Trail of Fire After Artemis I Launch

Photo: NASA/Keegan Barber

Related Articles:

Incredible Video Reveals the Inner Workings of Rockets When They Launch

This NASA Astronaut Will Become the First Native American Woman in Space

These Fiery Photos Capture Every Sparking Detail of the Antares Rocket Launch

NASA Launches the James Webb Space Telescope, the Successor to the Famous Hubble

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Remastered Images Celebrate Nasa’s Iconic Apollo Missions From 50 Years Ago
Solar Telescope Captures Stunning Close-up Pictures of the Sun’s Surface
James Webb Space Telescope Captures Unbelievably Detailed 122-Megapixel Image of the Pillars of Creation
NASA’s DART Mission Successfully Moved a Stadium-Sized Asteroid’s Orbit
Nicole Aunapu Mann Makes History as the First Native American Woman in Space
William Shatner Surprisingly Says His Time in Space Filled Him With “Overwhelming Sadness”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

NASA’s JunoCam Shares Stunning Rendering of Jupiter’s “Frosting-Like” Clouds
James Webb Space Telescope Captures Stunning Mosaic Image of the Tarantula Nebula
James Webb Telescope Gives Us Our Clearest View of Neptune in Over 30 Years
NASA Just Made History by Successfully Crashing a Spacecraft Into an Asteroid
Jupiter Is Closer to Earth Than It Has Been in 59 Years
Newly Discovered ‘Super-Earth’ Planet May Be Able to Support Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.