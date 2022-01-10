NASA Selects 10 Astronauts From More Than 12,000 Applicants To Join Artemis Mission

Have you ever dreamed of one day being an astronaut in space? Just recently, NASA announced its latest trainee astronauts that will report for duty at the Johnson Space Center in Texas. Ten candidates were selected from a group of more than 12,000 applicants in hopes of being a part of NASA’s first human missions to the Moon in more than 50 years. The new explorers represent the compass of America that stretches from Alaska to Puerto Rico. This group consists of six men and four women—including a firefighter turned Harvard professor, a former member of the national cycle tram, and a pilot who led the first-ever all-woman F-22 formation in combat.

“Alone, each candidate has ‘the right stuff,’ but together they represent the creed of our country: E pluribus unum—out of many, one,” he added.

The very meticulous requirements to become an astronaut include U.S. citizenship, a master’s degree in a STEM-related field (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) or equivalent coursework, along with at least three years of related experience or 1,000 hours of experience piloting jets. The master’s degree requirement could also be met by a medical degree or a completion of a test pilot program.

The new batch of astronauts will undergo two years of training beginning January 2022. They will learn how to operate and maintain the International Space Station, train for spacewalks, develop robotic skills, safely operate a T-38 training jet, and learn how to speak Russian in order to effectively communicate with their counterparts. Each candidate will also need to pass NASA’s astronaut physical.

After graduation, the official astronauts with NASA Logo in uniform, could be assigned to missions aboard the ISS or travel deeper into space, including NASA’s planned return to the Moon later this decade under their Artemis Mission, which includes the first person of color and the first woman to set foot on the Moon’s surface.

The first launch of the Artemis Mission will take place in 2022. NASA will use its new Orion capsule and launch system in an uncrewed test. The second mission is projected to take place in 2024, when a crew will circle around the Moon. Artemis-III will be the next step, a crewed lunar landing mission.

Congratulations to the new members of the Artemis generation: Nichole Ayers, Marcos Berrios, Christina Birch, Deniz Burnham, Luke Delaney, Andre Douglas, Jack Hathaway, Anil Menon, Chistopher Williams, and Jessica Wittner!

Watch how NASA is inspiring a new generation and audience with their Artemis mission.

NASA: Website | Instagram | YouTube

h/t: [Science Alert]

All images via NASA.

Related Articles:

NASA Perseverance Rover Just made the First Breathable Oxygen on Mars

NASA Confirms That There Is Actually Water on the Moon

NASA Releases Incredible Audio From Jupiter’s Moon Ganymede

Spectacular Time-Lapse Footage Taken by World’s First Spacecraft To “Touch the Sun”