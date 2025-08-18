View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oakley (@oakley)

NASA’s Artemis III mission, set to launch in 2027, will be the first crewed lunar landing since Apollo 17 in 1972. But this time, the crew will be wearing a spacesuit designed by Prada and a cutting-edge visor system designed by eyewear brand Oakley. Built specifically for the harsh conditions of lunar exploration, the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit will feature a gold-plated visor that will protect astronauts from the sun’s blinding glare and dangerous radiation.

Two astronauts from the Artemis III mission are expected to spend a week on the moon’s surface, exploring the terrain near the lunar South Pole. However, before they head out to the unknown, they need to come prepared with the right equipment. “In space the sun is really harsh, it feels as if it’s piercing through your eyes,” reveals Koichi Wakata, an astronaut and the Chief Technology Officer for Axiom Space. “We need an exceptional visor system to protect [our] eyes and [offer] maximum visibility to enable [astronauts] to work in the challenging lunar environment.”

Oakley developed the visor system using its advanced High-Definition Optics (HDO) technology to give astronauts clear vision, greater safety, and better performance on the lunar surface. “Astronauts are athletes on a different scale,” says Oakly. “They constantly face intense exposure to ultraviolet radiation and must operate in visually complex environments.”

The visor features multiple layers of protective coatings, including a thin layer of 24K gold that helps control light transmission while filtering out harmful solar radiation, infrared, and UV rays. The gold layer handles much of the filtering, while a durable, scratch-resistant outer coating protects against the moon’s abrasive dust. For especially harsh conditions, the visor also features a flip-down panel that can completely block light from the upper section.

Find out more about the collaboration between Oakley and Axiom Space in the video below.

