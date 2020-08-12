Home / Art / Illustration / Artist Spends 113 Days Covering a Wall in Her Home With Doodles About Life During COVID-19 Quarantine

Artist Spends 113 Days Covering a Wall in Her Home With Doodles About Life During COVID-19 Quarantine

By Sara Barnes on August 12, 2020
Daily Doodle During Quaratine

An artist named Viktorija, working under the name artistVik, embarked on a creative odyssey while in COVID-19 quarantine. Known for creating charming greeting cards and ceramics, Viktorija switched up her routine by grabbing a paintbrush and pen to doodle on a wall in her home. The tiny drawings became a daily ritual for her, and the project lasted 113 days—the length of time it took her to completely fill the wall with miniature artwork.

Coronavirus lockdown afforded Viktorija the time to begin the massive undertaking. “I always wanted to do a painting on that wall, so once the quarantine started, it happened naturally,” she tells My Modern Met. Looking closely at her sketches, we get a sense of who she is and what she finds important. The artist used her day-to-day life as inspiration and the project as a visual diary. She chronicled what she ate, what time she woke up, her beloved kitty, snippets about her business, and even references to social issues including Black Lives Matter. It proved a fascinating way to chronicle the challenging but ultimately transformative time.

Viktorija began the project without a deadline in mind. “I worked on it every day without knowing how many days it would take to finish it, and after 113 days it was finally done,” she explains. The progress, which was well documented on her Instagram, was a lot of effort. “I wouldn’t do it again as it did feel like ‘a must’ every day, but otherwise it was a very good way of keeping focused and occupied during the lockdown.”

When COVID-19 lockdown began, Viktorija (aka artistVik) began a massive daily art project.

Daily Doodle During Quaratine

She decided to doodle on a wall in her home every single day. The small drawings act as a diary during that time…

Daily Doodle During Quaratine

… and feature what time she woke up that day, meals she ate, and much more.

Daily Doodle During Quaratine

Viktorija continued to work on it every day for 113 days, until the wall was completely filled up.

ArtistVik: Website | Instagram | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by artistVik.

