Realistic Bird Drawings Capture the Stunning Diversity of Our Feathered Friends

UK-based wildlife artist Claire Milligan creates lifelike portraits of a wide range of bird species using colored pencils. From hummingbirds and sparrows to ravens and eagles, she masterfully captures the remarkable diversity of our feathered friends in stunning detail.

Milligan’s drawings are so realistic, they make you feel as if you could reach out and touch the bird's incredibly soft plumage. “What I love most about drawing different species of birds is capturing their unique personalities and the intricate details that make each one so special,” Milligan tells My Modern Met. “From the vibrant, rich colors of their feathers to the way they strike a pose (I especially love an over-the-shoulder glance from a bird of prey) every bird has its own character, and bringing that to life on paper is incredibly rewarding.”

Milligan’s impressively realistic style developed over time through countless hours refining her techniques. However, it’s her deep love of nature and its vibrant diversity that inspires her to keep improving. “I’ve always been drawn to the small, intricate details in life that are so easily overlooked, and I strive to highlight these in my work with the detailed style I’ve developed,” she explains. “There’s always something new to learn with each bird and drawing, which keeps me motivated and inspired.”

When she’s not drawing birds, Milligan turns her focus to other wild animals, using both colored pencils and acrylic paint. Exploring a new medium has made her passion for creating art even stronger. She says, “Drawing may be my roots, but painting allows my soul to fly.”

Check out some of Milligan’s bird drawings below and find more from her portfolio on Instagram. And if you’d like to draw just like the talented artist, you can learn from Milligan’s tutorials on YouTube.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Claire Milligan.

