Home / Art / Drawing

Realistic Bird Drawings Capture the Stunning Diversity of Our Feathered Friends

By Emma Taggart on October 15, 2024

Bird Drawings by Claire Milligan

UK-based wildlife artist Claire Milligan creates lifelike portraits of a wide range of bird species using colored pencils. From hummingbirds and sparrows to ravens and eagles, she masterfully captures the remarkable diversity of our feathered friends in stunning detail.

Milligan’s drawings are so realistic, they make you feel as if you could reach out and touch the bird's incredibly soft plumage. “What I love most about drawing different species of birds is capturing their unique personalities and the intricate details that make each one so special,” Milligan tells My Modern Met. “From the vibrant, rich colors of their feathers to the way they strike a pose (I especially love an over-the-shoulder glance from a bird of prey) every bird has its own character, and bringing that to life on paper is incredibly rewarding.”

Milligan’s impressively realistic style developed over time through countless hours refining her techniques. However, it’s her deep love of nature and its vibrant diversity that inspires her to keep improving. “I’ve always been drawn to the small, intricate details in life that are so easily overlooked, and I strive to highlight these in my work with the detailed style I’ve developed,” she explains. “There’s always something new to learn with each bird and drawing, which keeps me motivated and inspired.”

When she’s not drawing birds, Milligan turns her focus to other wild animals, using both colored pencils and acrylic paint. Exploring a new medium has made her passion for creating art even stronger. She says, “Drawing may be my roots, but painting allows my soul to fly.”

Check out some of Milligan’s bird drawings below and find more from her portfolio on Instagram. And if you’d like to draw just like the talented artist, you can learn from Milligan’s tutorials on YouTube.

UK-based wildlife artist Claire Milligan creates lifelike portraits birds species using colored pencils.

Bird Drawings by Claire Milligan

Bird Drawings by Claire Milligan

Milligan’s drawings are so realistic, they make you feel as if you could reach out and touch the bird's incredibly soft plumage.

Bird Drawings by Claire Milligan

Bird Drawings by Claire Milligan

Bird Drawings by Claire Milligan

Her realistic style evolved over time with countless hours of practice, driven by her deep love for nature's vibrant diversity.

Bird Drawings by Claire Milligan

Bird Drawings by Claire Milligan

Bird Drawings by Claire Milligan

Bird Drawings by Claire Milligan

Bird Drawings by Claire Milligan

Bird Drawings by Claire Milligan

Bird Drawings by Claire Milligan

Bird Drawings by Claire Milligan

If you’d like to draw just like Milligan, you can learn from her tutorials on YouTube.

Claire Milligan: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Claire Milligan.

Related Articles:

30+ Pieces of Bird Art Showing How Our Feathered Friends Inspire Creativity

Artist Uses Oil Paint to Create Expressive Portraits of Birds

Artist Creates Incredible Bird-Inspired Works From Real Feathers

Scientists Discover How Many Wild Birds There Are on Earth

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

5 Expert Drawing Tips To Inspire You To Start Sketching
Refine Your Drawing Skills With a Trio of Our Best Online Illustration Classes
Inktober: The Worldwide Art Challenge That Has Everyone Drawing in October
Intricate Beauty of Hands and Feet Captured in Colorful Pencil Drawings
100+ Drawing Ideas That Will Get You Sketching Right Now
Watch How This Artist “Draws” With Fire To Create Photorealistic Portraits

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

British Man Spends 54 Years Drawing His Hometown on 100-Foot-Long Roll of Paper
Palestinian Artist Shares Daily Drawings of Life in War-Torn Gaza [Interview]
Composer Turns Pet Portraits Into Beautiful Music That Reflects Your Furry Friend’s Personality
Artist Chronicles Adventures With Colorful and Dynamic Urban Sketches That Will Give You Wanderlust
18 Best Drawing Pencils for Professionals and Beginners Who Love to Sketch
Artist’s Incredible Spontaneous Drawings Capture the Feeling of the Moment

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.