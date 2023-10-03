Refine Your Drawing Skills With a Trio of Our Best Online Illustration Classes

October is here, and that means it's time to ramp up your sketching. Whether you're participating in Inktober, the worldwide monthlong drawing event, or are new to drawing, October is the perfect time to challenge yourself. As the weather cools down and we spend more time indoors, picking up a pen, pencil, and piece of paper is the perfect way to keep yourself busy and creative. That's why, to help set you up for success, My Modern Met Academy is bringing back its Drawing Challenge Bundle.

This trio of online classes will give you all the tools you need to take your drawings to the next level, whether you are a beginner or already love sketching. For just $95, you'll receive some of our most popular illustration courses—Portrait Drawing for Beginners, Architectural Illustration for Everyone, and Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase.

Each of these courses, taught by expert artists, will give you a new skill set and help you become a more well-rounded artist in your own right. Included in the deal is our popular architectural illustration course taught by artist Demi Lang. Over the course of nearly 3.5 hours, you'll learn how to use ink and colored pencil to create a stunning architectural illustration.

You'll also be introduced to the world of portrait drawing by illustrator Melissa de Nobrega. She'll take you step by step through the process of breaking down facial features and capturing them correctly, whether you're using a tablet or a piece of paper. Then, you'll round out your illustration skills with an introduction to hand lettering by expert Danison Fronda. He'll help you perfect your alphabet and see how drawing letters is a deeply creative art form.

By purchasing the October Drawing Challenge bundle for $95, you're getting a savings of over 20% as opposed to purchasing them individually. So, whether you already love drawing or are just dipping your toe into it, make sure you take advantage of this special offer. Once you purchase the courses, they'll live on your student dashboard indefinitely, so you can watch them at your own pace as often as you'd like.

Get a sneak peek of each class below and then sign up. Our October Drawing Challenge bundle will only be available for the month of October, so don't delay.

For creatives, October means a month of daily drawing challenges, and My Modern Met Academy is getting in on the fun. Our October Drawing Challenge bundle of illustration courses is available at a special price all month.

By purchasing the bundle, you'll be saving $20 off three drawing courses.

In one class, artist Demi Lang will show you how to create an architectural illustration using pen and colored pencil.

Beginners and advanced artists will both appreciate this in-depth class, which includes lessons on using highlights and shadows.

Watch the introduction to her class here.

Another course is Danison Fronda's introduction to hand lettering.

In this class, he'll break down how anyone can transform the alphabet into a work of art.

Get a preview of this hand-lettering class here.

Lastly, illustrator Melissa de Nobrega will break down how to draw the perfect portrait.

She'll give an anatomy lesson so you understand how to look at facial features and get the proper proportions.

And then she'll work on her tablet to demonstrate how sketching guidelines and contours can help capture anyone's likeness.

Watch a preview of this beginner portrait drawing class here.

